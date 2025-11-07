Friday, November 07, 2025 | 07:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / India shifting from fuel importer to exporter, says Nitin Gadkari

India shifting from fuel importer to exporter, says Nitin Gadkari

India is transitioning from a fuel-importing to a fuel-exporting nation, driven by the growing production and use of ethanol, methanol, bio-LNG, CNG, and green hydrogen, Gadkari said

Nitin Gadkari

Gadkari, addressing the 84th annual session of the Indian Roads Congress (IRC), emphasised the government's commitment to road safety, focusing on advanced engineering standards, intelligent transport systems, and awareness initiatives. (File photo:

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said India is transitioning from a fuel-importing to a fuel-exporting nation, driven by the growing production and use of ethanol, methanol and green hydrogen.

Gadkari, addressing the 84th annual session of the Indian Roads Congress (IRC), emphasised the government's commitment to road safety, focusing on advanced engineering standards, intelligent transport systems, and awareness initiatives.

India is transitioning from a fuel-importing to a fuel-exporting nation, driven by the growing production and use of ethanol, methanol, bio-LNG, CNG, and green hydrogen, he said.

India is the fastest-growing economy in the world. The dream of our Prime Minister is to make India the third-largest economy. Our mission is to make the country a Vishwaguru'. For that, we need world-class infrastructure in the water, power, transport, and communication segments, the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister said.

 

Gadkari said the government's aim is to build a modern infrastructure rooted in innovation and sustainable mobility solutions.

Also Read

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Gadkari targets creation of 500K jobs in Vidarbha over next five years

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

India's logistics cost to reduce to single digit by December: Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Gadkari to lay foundation for ₹436 cr elevated corridor in Puducherry today

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Govt constructing 10,000 km greenfield expressways worth ₹6 trn: Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari

Gadkari inaugurates India's first EV truck battery swapping, charging hub

This transformative approach will generate extensive employment opportunities, strengthen the infra-skill ecosystem, and steer India towards a self-reliant and resilient future, he said.

Underscoring the crucial role of road engineers, the Union minister said their precision and innovation are key to preparing accurate detailed project reports (DPRs) and developing safe highways.

He also noted that the use of bio-bitumen and recycled plastic waste in highway construction is enhancing durability, sustainability, and cost efficiency, while supporting the nation's eco-friendly infrastructure goals.

At the event, Gadkari also announced Rs 1,000 crore for Odisha under the Central Road Fund (CRF).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Polling officials, VVPATs, voting

Bombay HC seeks Maha SEC response over absence of VVPATs in local polls

Reliance Power

Highlights: ED makes third arrest in Reliance Power money laundering case

Supreme Court, SC

No motor accident claim petition shall be dismissed as time-barred, says SC

Carnatic Cafe

Delhi court rules against Bengaluru firm in 'Carnatic Cafe' trademark case

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to visit Varanasi today, flag off 4 new Vande Bharat Express trains

Topics : Nitin Gadkari India News Fuel Indian exports ethanol renewable enrgy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayHindalco Q2 ResultsElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon