Friday, November 07, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi to visit Varanasi today, flag off 4 new Vande Bharat Express trains

PM Modi to visit Varanasi today, flag off 4 new Vande Bharat Express trains

Prime Minister Modi is also expected to hold a roadshow in the city

Modi, Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Friday evening. (Photo:PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After addressing a poll rally in Bihar's Bhabua, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Friday evening.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be present to welcome the Prime Minister in the city.

Prime Minister Modi is also expected to hold a roadshow in the city.

During his visit, in a significant step towards expanding India's modern rail infrastructure, Prime Minister Modi will flag off four new Vande Bharat Express trains from Varanasi on November 8 at around 8.15 am.

This marks another milestone in realizing the Prime Minister's vision of providing citizens with easier, faster, and more comfortable travel through world-class railway services. The new Vande Bharat Express trains will operate on the Banaras-Khajuraho, Lucknow-Saharanpur, Firozpur-Delhi, and Ernakulam-Bengaluru routes. By significantly reducing travel time between major destinations, these trains will enhance regional mobility, promote tourism, and support economic activity across the country.

 

Also Read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, DC, on February 13 (Photo: Reuters)

Are US-India relations back to the future?premium

Reliance Power

LIVE news updates: ED makes third arrest in Reliance Power money laundering case

Modi, Narendra Modi

Removal of significant verses in Vande Mataram sowed seeds of partition: PM

PM Modi

150 years of 'Vande Mataram': PM Modi releases commemorative stamp, coin

Trump, Modi

US Prez Trump likely to visit India next year, calls PM Modi a 'great man'

The Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat will establish direct connectivity on this route and save about 2 hours 40 minutes compared to the special trains currently in operation. The Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express will connect some of India's most revered religious and cultural destinations, including Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, and Khajuraho. This link will not only strengthen religious and cultural tourism but also provide pilgrims and travelers with a fast, modern, and comfortable journey to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Khajuraho.

The Lucknow-Saharanpur Vande Bharat will cover the journey in approximately 7 hours 45 minutes, saving nearly 1 hour of travel time. The Lucknow-Saharanpur Vande Bharat Express will greatly benefit passengers from Lucknow, Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Bijnor, and Saharanpur, while also improving access to the holy city of Haridwar via Roorkee. By ensuring smoother and faster intercity travel across central and western Uttar Pradesh, this service will play a key role in enhancing connectivity and regional development.

The Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat will be the fastest train on this route, completing the journey in just 6 hours 40 minutes. The Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express will strengthen connectivity between the national capital and key cities in Punjab, including Firozpur, Bathinda, and Patiala. This train is expected to boost trade, tourism, and employment opportunities, contributing to the socio-economic development of border regions and fostering greater integration with national markets.

In Southern India, the Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat will reduce travel time by over 2 hours, completing the journey in 8 hours 40 minutes. The Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will connect major IT and commercial hubs, providing professionals, students, and tourists with a faster and more comfortable travel option. The route will promote greater economic activity and tourism between Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, supporting regional growth and collaboration.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Carnatic Cafe

Delhi court rules against Bengaluru firm in 'Carnatic Cafe' trademark case

Supreme Court, SC

Non-disclosure of conviction by candidate renders election void, says SC

PM Kisan Yojana 21st instalment

PM Kisan Yojana 21st instalment: All you need to know on 'excluded' farmers

Delhi airport, Airport

Delhi airport's air traffic control faces glitch, about 300 flights delayed

Supreme Court, SC

'No one can blame him': SC tells father of pilot in Air India crash

Topics : Narendra Modi Varanasi Vande Bharat train

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayBreakout Stocks to buy todayElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageDonald Trump India VisitDelhi Police Traffic Advisory on Vande Mataram 150 AnniversaryPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon