close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India strongly rejects China's objection to Amit Shah's visit to Arunachal

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said objecting to such visits does not stand to reason and will not change the reality

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Arindam Bagchi

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 10:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India on Tuesday firmly rejected China's objection to Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Arunachal Pradesh and asserted that the state "was, is and will" always remain an integral and inalienable part of India.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said objecting to such visits does not stand to reason and will not change the reality.

The home minister visited Arunachal Pradesh on Monday during which he launched the ambitious 'Vibrant Villages Programme' that is aimed at improving the standard of living of the people in villages in frontier areas.

"We completely reject the comments made by the Chinese official spokesperson. Indian leaders routinely travel to the state of Arunachal Pradesh as they do to any other state of India," Bagchi said.

"Arunachal Pradesh was, is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. Objecting to such visits does not stand to reason and will not change the above reality," he said.

Bagchi was responding to media queries on the Chinese reaction to Shah's visit to Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read

China releases names of 11 places in Arunachal to claim Indian territory

G20 meet: Foreign Ministers of Spain, China, other nations arrive in India

China criticises Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Arunachal Pradesh

Today's India not of 1962, but of Modi and Shah: Arunachal CM Khandu

MEA rejects China's attempt to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh

Amid Covid surge, face masks at public places made mandatory in Gurugram

UKSSSC issues show-cause to 115 candidates accused of cheating in exams

TMC to appeal to EC to reconsider withdrawal of national party status

Delhi reports 980 fresh Covid cases in a day; positivity rate at nearly 26%

Hot, dry spell in south Bengal likely to continue for at least 5 more days

From a border village in Arunachal Pradesh, Shah, in a clear message to China, on Monday said that no one can dare cast an evil eye on India's territorial integrity and encroach even an "inch of our land".

He said the era when anyone could encroach the borderlands of India was over.

The home minister's statement came days after Beijing announced Chinese names for 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh which the neighbouring country claims as the "southern part of Tibet."

Responding to a question on Shah's visit, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said, "Zangnan (the Chinese name for Arunachal Pradesh) is part of China's territory".

"The activity of the senior Indian official in Zangnan violates China's territorial sovereignty and is not conducive to peace and tranquillity in the border areas. We are firmly against this," he told a media briefing in Beijing.

Topics : Amit Shah | India | China | Arunachal Pradesh

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 8:26 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon