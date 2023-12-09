Sensex (0.44%)
India to be $5 trillion economy by end of 2025, Amit Shah exudes confidence

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on G-20, said the Delhi Declaration was India's big achievement on the diplomatic front which the world will remember for decades to come

Amit Shah

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah addresses the inauguration of IFFCO's Nano DAP (Liquid) Plant, at Kalol in Gandhinagar, Gujarat (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Dehradun
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2023 | 4:59 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said India will become a USD 5 trillion economy by the end of 2025.
Addressing the valedictory session of the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit here, Shah said India has grown exponentially on every front over the past one decade due to the farsighted and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"The world is looking to India with hope today. Between 2014 to 2023 India has risen from its position as the 11th to the fifth (largest) economy in the world.
"Never before did the country make so big a leap during 75 years of Independence," he said and attributed all this to Modi's visionary leadership and his capacity to translate his vision into a reality.
Modi is leading the movement against climate change, he is trying to impart pace to the slowing GDP of the world through his Make in India program besides leading the international campaign for a terror-free world, he said.
On G-20, he said the Delhi Declaration was India's big achievement on the diplomatic front which the world will remember for decades to come.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amit Shah central government India Economic growth India GDP growth

First Published: Dec 09 2023 | 4:59 PM IST

