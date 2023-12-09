Sensex (0.44%)
69825.60 + 303.91
Nifty (0.33%)
20969.40 + 68.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
44400.20 -94.80
Nifty Smallcap (-1.08%)
6698.90 -73.20
Nifty Bank (0.90%)
47262.00 + 420.60
Heatmap

Problem with our society is we are not listening to others, says CJI

The CJI was speaking at the 20th convocation ceremony of the Symbiosis International (Deemed) University in Pune

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2023 | 2:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Saturday urged citizens to have the audacity to listen to others and break their own echo chambers.
The CJI was speaking at the 20th convocation ceremony of the Symbiosis International (Deemed) University in Pune.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The power of listening to others is important in every sphere of life. It is enormously liberating to yield that space to others. The problem with our society is that we are not listening to otherswe are listening only to ourselves, he said.
By having the audacity to listen one concedes that the individual may not have all the right answers but is willing to explore and find them, the CJI said, adding it also gives a chance to break our own echo chambers and give us a newer understanding of the world around us.
Life has a peculiar way of teaching us. Let humility, courage and integrity be your companions in this journey, he said.
CJI Chandrachud added that contrary to the common misconception, strength is not shown by anger or violence or by being disrespectful to people in one's personal space and professional life.
The real intelligence and strength of people is in their ability to face the many adversities of life and retain their ability to humanise people around them with humility and grace, he added.
He said while most people strive for an affluent life and there is nothing wrong with that, the process should be value-ridden and there should be no compromise on principles and values.
Success is measured not only by popularity but by a commitment to a higher purpose. People should be kind to themselves and not be harsh on their own existence, CJI Chandrachud said.
The CJI said people of his generation when they were young were taught not to ask too many questions but that has now changed and the youth now are not afraid to ask questions and quell their intuition.
He said he recently saw an Instagram reel of a young girl raising concerns over the poor condition of roads in her residential vicinity.
As I saw that reel, my mind went back to the year 1848 when the first girls' school was established here in Pune. The tribute goes to Savitribai Phule who encouraged education despite violent patriarchal tendencies. When Savitribai Phule went to school, she used to carry an extra saree as villagers used to throw garbage at her, CJI Chandrachud said.

Also Read

Institutional collaboration precursor to solution finding: CJI Chandrachud

As a judge, I am servant of law and Constitution: CJI D Y Chandrachud

BCCI media rights auction on August 31: Disney Star, Sony and Jio in fray

LGBT community members should be treated with love, affection: Karnataka HC

We are confronted with fundamental questions on ethical AI treatment: CJI

372 cadets, including 29 from 12 friendly nations, pass out of IMA

What is carbon capture and why does it keep coming up at COP28 summit?

Odisha cash haul set to be 'highest-ever' with Rs 290 crore seizure

I-T dept intensifies crackdown on a liquor distillery group in Odisha

Newly-elected MLAs take oath as maiden session of Telangana Assembly begins

He added that people should never shut their minds. They should have the ability to listen to others and have the humility to accept when they are right or wrong, he said.
A judge learns the most from the woes of litigants around, a doctor learns the most practising bedside manners, a parent learns the most hearing the grievances of their children, a teacher learns the most from the questions of students and you (students) will learn the most from the questions that people will pose to you as you grow up in life, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : D Y Chandrachud CJI Supreme Court

First Published: Dec 09 2023 | 2:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon