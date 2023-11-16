India to hold the second 'Voice of Global South Summit' on Friday

Set to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the second Voice of Global South Summit will be held on Friday by the government.

The Summit will see India sharing with countries of the Global South the key outcomes achieved in various G20 meetings over the course of India’s Presidency, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said.

The challenges posed by global developments are also likely to be discussed. At a media briefing on Thursday, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said countries are free to speak on any issue they consider important and are encouraged to raise whatever concerns they have.

The Global South refers to nations regarded as having a relatively low level of economic and industrial development, and are typically located to the south of more industrialised nations.

India hosted the inaugural Voice of Global South Summit (VOGSS) on 12-13 January 2023, also in a virtual format. The initiative had brought together 125 countries of the Global South to share their perspectives and priorities on a common platform. These had then been compiled and integrated by India into its agenda for the G20 Presidency.

One of the key recommendations that emerged from African nations was a demand for representation in the G20. This was achieved after the African Union became the 21st member of the body after the New Delhi Summit.

This had won appreciation from the African nations, as well as from nations in the Asia-Pacific.

The government expects continued engagement with the Global South to offer tangible results in the form of closer ties with these nations, effectively opening up markets, creating strategic alliances, and ensuring that China is kept at bay.

The 2nd VOGSS will be structured into 10 sessions, with the inaugural and concluding sessions being at the Head of State or Government level. Both will be hosted by the Prime Minister.

The Summit will also have 8 Ministerial Sessions. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is expected to address two of them.

Bagchi said the opening remarks from Modi and the Ministers would be public. While he did not clarify how many Leaders would be attending this time, Bagchi said the MEA has received a 'very large number of confirmations'.

The MEA expects the Summit to generate further momentum for achieving a 'more inclusive, representative, and progressive world order'.