Business Standard
Home / India News / India, UK sign framework pact for electric propulsion systems for warships

India, UK sign framework pact for electric propulsion systems for warships

The landing platform docks, planned to be built at an Indian shipyard, are envisaged to have a full electric propulsion system," the readout issued by the defence ministry on Friday said

India-UK, India UK flag

From the Indian side, the SoI was signed by Joint Secretary (naval systems) Rajeev Prakash. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India and the UK have sealed a framework agreement to co-design and co-produce electric propulsion systems to be used in futuristic warships in sync with their aim to broad-base cooperation in the strategic domain.

A Statement of Intent (SoI) was inked for the proposed plan by the defence ministries of the two countries in Portsmouth on Thursday, an Indian readout of the development said.

The SoI would serve as a broader framework intended for cooperation in the co-design, co-creation and co-production of electric propulsion capability for future naval ships, it said.

"The landing platform docks, planned to be built at an Indian shipyard, are envisaged to have a full electric propulsion system," the readout issued by the defence ministry on Friday said.

 

"The signing was part of the third joint working group meeting of electric propulsion capability partnership, symbolising the commitment to promote indigenous development of niche technologies," it said.

From the Indian side, the SoI was signed by Joint Secretary (naval systems) Rajeev Prakash.

More From This Section

Supreme Court

LIVE news: Supreme Court asks trial court not to pass any order on survey of Sambhal mosque

srinagar

46 years of unpaid rent: J&K court orders army to pay for occupied land

Jim Corbett National Park

Surveillance tech at Corbett park misused to intimidate women, study finds

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament LIVE updates: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned amid protests by Opposition MPs

Jairam Ramesh, Ajay Maken, Pawan Khera

Congress questions govt's silence on repeated parliament adjournments

Director of Ships Operations and Capability Integration in the UK's defence ministry Rear Admiral Steve McCarthy inked it from the British side.

The framework pact was signed days after British Minister for Indo-Pacific Catherine West visited India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Mohan Yadav, Robin Clark

India a very important business partner: UK Warwick Group Dean Robin Clark

PremiumIndia UK

India-UK FTA talks likely to restart in January amid complex issues

India-UK, India UK flag

India-UK FTA talks: Both sides seek to bridge gaps to close deal swiftly

United Nations Security Council

UK reiterates support for India's permanent seat at UN Security Council

India UK, FTA

UK celebrates Diwali with hopes of a 'magic moment' for India FTA deal

Topics : India UK relation Naval Warship

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERajesh Power Services IPO allotmentSuraksha Diagnostic IPO opens todayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon