Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Indian-American organisations welcome appointment of Kwatra as envoy to US

Kwatra, the former foreign secretary, was appointed on Friday as India's ambassador to the United States. The post of India's envoy to the US has been lying vacant since Taranjit Sandhu retired in Jan

Vinay Kwatra

Ambassador Kwatra will undoubtedly play a key role in helping to strengthen and grow the US-India relationship. Indiaspora is looking forward to working with Ambassador Kwatra, it said | Image: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2024 | 11:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian-American organisation and US advocacy groups have welcomed the appointment of seasoned diplomat Vinay Kwatra as the Indian ambassador to the United States, saying they look forward to working with him to elevate the bilateral partnership to new heights.
Kwatra, the former foreign secretary, was appointed on Friday as India's ambassador to the United States. The post of India's envoy to the US has been lying vacant since Taranjit Sandhu retired in January.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Indiaspora would like to congratulate Shri Vinay Mohan Kwatra on his appointment as the next Indian Ambassador to the United States. Kwatra has served India honourably over a distinguished 30-year career, most recently as Foreign Secretary for India, Indiaspora said.
Ambassador Kwatra will undoubtedly play a key role in helping to strengthen and grow the US-India relationship. Indiaspora is looking forward to working with Ambassador Kwatra, it said.
As Foreign Secretary, he skillfully navigated India's foreign policy through significant geopolitical challenges. Looking forward to working together to elevate the US-India partnership to new heights, Mukesh Aghi, president and CEO of the US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) said.
Welcoming Kwatra to Washington as the new Indian envoy to the United States, the USISPF said as India's Foreign Secretary, he oversaw the historic State Visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Washington in June last year and strengthened ties.
The USISPF looks forward to working with Ambassador Kwatra to continue to strengthen the US-India strategic partnership, it said.

More From This Section

LIVE: 3 dead, 8 injured as landslide causes accident on Kedarnath Yatra route, rescue ops underway

Flood situation in Assam improves slowly, 130K people still affected

Guru Purnima 2024: History, significance, rituals, wishes, and more

Kanwar Yatra order: Eatery owners ask staff to quit, income likely to hit

Batch of pilgrims leave for Amarnath Yatra in J-K under tight security

Warm greetings and best wishes for a successful tenure to Ambassador Kwatra as he returns to Washington DC, a city so well known to him, and where he has already contributed substantially over the years to the growth of bilateral relations, said Atul Keshap, president of US India Business Council (USIBC).
USIBC looks forward to working closely with Ambassador Kwatra to advance our bilateral trade and economic ties, ensuring continued growth and collaboration between our two nations, the trade body said.
"With a distinguished career spanning various key diplomatic roles, including Foreign Secretary of India, his extensive experience will significantly contribute to strengthening US-India relations, it said.
Kwatra served as the foreign secretary from May 1, 2022, to July 14, 2024.
Kwatra joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1988.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Trust led to US selling most exquisite jet engine tech to India: Garcetti

US calls India 'key partner', urges support for lasting peace in Ukraine

Retired diplomat Vinay Kwatra nominated as new US ambassador to secure ties

US urges India to utilise its relations with Russia to end Ukraine war

News updates: 'It is against what we stand for,' Biden addresses the nation on Trump rally shooting

Topics : US India relations ambassador India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2024 | 11:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMicrosoft OutageDonald TrumpLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon