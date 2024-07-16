Business Standard
US urges India to utilise its relations with Russia to end Ukraine war

The spokesperson of the US State Department, Matthew Miller, in a press briefing on Monday not only noted the strong Delhi-Moscow ties but also urged India to tell Putin to respect the UN Charter

US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller

Miller's remarks came in response to a media query on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Russia.

ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 8:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid the ongoing conflict between Moscow and Kyiv, the US has urged India to "utilise" its longstanding relationship with Russia and tell President Vladimir Putin to end his "illegal war" in Ukraine.
The spokesperson of the US State Department, Matthew Miller, in a press briefing on Monday not only noted the strong Delhi-Moscow ties but also urged India to tell Putin to respect the UN Charter.
"So India has a longstanding relationship with Russia. I think that's well-known. And we have - speaking for the United States - encouraged India to utilize that relationship with Russia, that longstanding relationship and the unique position that they have, to urge President Putin to end his illegal war and to find a just peace, a lasting peace to this conflict; to tell Vladimir Putin to respect the UN Charter, to respect Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty," Miller said.
He further added, "That's what we'll continue to impress upon the Government of India, who is an important partner of ours when it comes to their relationship with Russia."
Miller's remarks came in response to a media query on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Russia, which the Ukrainian President termed as a devastating blow to the peace efforts.
PM Modi, who was on an official visit to Moscow recently, met with Russian President Vladimir Putin there and outlined their goals to eliminate non-tariff trade barriers and achieve a mutual trade volume of over $100 billion by 2030.
The two leaders also decided to continue dialogue on the liberalization of bilateral trade, including the possibility of establishing the EAEU-India Free Trade Area, according to the Leaders' Joint Statement released following the meeting.

They also decided to work on developing a bilateral settlement system using national currencies and the consistent introduction of digital financial instruments for mutual settlements.
In Russia, PM Modi was ceremoniously presented with the Order of St Andrew the Apostle the First-Called, Russia's highest civilian honour, by Russian President Vladimir Putin.Notably, the award was bestowed on PM Modi in the year 2019, but he received it physically during his visit to the nation.
During his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin there, PM Modi called peace "most important" for future generations. He said that there is no solution on the battlefield and added that peace talks do not succeed amid bombs, guns, and bullets.
"As a friend, I have always said that for the bright future of our coming generations, peace is of utmost importance. But I also know that solutions are not possible on battlegrounds. Amid bombs, guns, and bullets, solutions and peace talks do not succeed. We will have to follow the path to peace only through talks," PM Modi had said.
It was PM Modi's first visit to Russia since the war started between Moscow and Kyiv in 2022. India has always advocated "peace and diplomacy" for resolving conflict between India and Russia but continued to purchase Russian oil.
PM Modi said that everyone who believes in humanity is pained when there is a loss of lives. He further stated that it is "heart-wrenching" when innocent children are dying.
"Be it war, conflicts, terror attacks - everyone who believes in humanity is pained when there is loss of lives. But when innocent children are murdered, when we see innocent children dying, it is heart-wrenching. That pain is immense. I also held a detailed discussion with you over this," he had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Vladimir Putin US India relations Russia Ukraine Conflict India-Russia ties

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 8:48 AM IST

