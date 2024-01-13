Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Indian Army indigenously develops secure mobile ecosystem SAMBHAV

In line with the ethos of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', the Indian Army has indigenously developed an "end-to-end secure mobile ecosystem" to provide secure communication with instant connectivity on the move

Army, Defence

Representational image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2024 | 7:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In line with the ethos of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', the Indian Army has indigenously developed an "end-to-end secure mobile ecosystem" to provide secure communication with instant connectivity on the move, according to officials.
The ecosystem -- SAMBHAV (Secure Army Mobile Bharat Version) -- operates on the state-of-the-art contemporary 5G technology and will represent a "significant leap forward in India's defence capability", a senior official said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
It has been developed in close collaboration with national centres of excellence from the academia and industry.
"Mobile networks are prone to eavesdropping and therefore information security of mobiles is at risk of being compromised. An end-to-end secure mobile ecosystem which is network-agnostic has been developed to provide secure communication with instant connectivity on the move," the official said.
This leverages the potential of indigenous public cellular networks in the country and the ecosystem has "5G -ready handsets using multi-tier encryption", the official added.
This aligns with the government of India's efforts towards "dual-use infrastructure" and it also manifests "civil-military fusion" in the field of emerging technology, the official sources said.
In the context of the SAMBHAV ecosystem, "35,000 sets are to be configured in two phases, with initial 2,500 sets to be configured by January 15, and the remaining by May 31 this year," they added.
The indigenously developed secure applications and operating system mark a"significant step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat", the official said.
SAMBHAV will have multi-layered encryption with a pan-India secure ecosystem. It will ride on a commercial network with inherent security, he added.
Officials also said that the Indian Army today is "undergoing transformation" and is expected to achieve "significant capabilities in cyberspace".
"A robust cyber defence triad encompassing people, process and technology has been established by the Indian Army," the officials said.
Conventional capabilities are no longer the only measure of military prowess. State and non-state actors are developing means to bridge conventional asymmetries across the world, they said.
Cyberspace has emerged as one of the "principle domains of hybrid warfare" and the proliferation of networks and IT infrastructure in the Indian Army has "increased manifold" which presents both opportunities and threats across the continuum of operations, the officials said.

Also Read

Govt committed to increasing strength of women in armed forces: PM Modi

Indian army reaches Hanoi for joint military exercise 'Vinbax-2023'

DRDO launches 'Ugram', fully indigenous assault rifle for armed forces

Unparalleled dedication: PM's tribute to soldiers on Armed Forces Flag Day

IAF considering induction of six additional Netra early-warning aircraft

17th Lok Sabha's last Budget session from January 31 to February 9

ED raids residences of Bengal minister, TMC leaders; police dispatched

'Shaurya Sankalan': Army building archives to preserve military history

Hindu seers pray for PM Modi's successful completion of 11-day 'anushthan'

299 mines identified as abandoned, discontinued or closed so far: Govt

Command Cyber Operations Support Wings (CCOSWs) are being established, which are "special sub-units" to augment cyber capability. Cyber capability is being enhanced and integrated at all levels with defence cyber agencies at strategic level, while CCOSWs will be functional at "operational and tactical levels", the sources said.
Six CCOSWs are being established for all commands. The personnel will be given specialist training and undergo validation exercises, they added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rajnath Singh DRDO Indian Army Defence ministry Indian Air Force

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2024 | 7:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAtal Setu Inauguration LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon