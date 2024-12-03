Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Indian Army receives supply of 480 indigenous loitering munitions

Indian Army receives supply of 480 indigenous loitering munitions

The first indigenous Loiter Munition, Nagastra-1, developed by Solar Industries in Nagpur has supplied the complete lot of 480 loitering munitions under a contract

Army, Soilder, Commando

Solar Industries has also submitted proposals to the defence forces for the Design & Development of a Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) class of drones (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 9:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In a major success for indigenous weapon systems, the Indian Army has received the supply of 480 loitering munitions made by a Nagpur-based defence manufacturing firm with over 75 per cent indigenous content.

The first indigenous Loiter Munition, Nagastra-1, developed by Solar Industries in Nagpur has supplied the complete lot of 480 loitering munitions under a contract signed under emergency procurement powers by the force, defence officials said.

The indigenous loitering munition named Nagastra-1 has an indigenous content of more than 75 per cent and has been designed and developed indigenously by the firm.

The system is man-portable, and light and is intended to be used for precision strike capabilities by the Army troops, officials said.

 

Solar Industries is working on the advanced versions of the munition named Nagastra-2 and Nagastra-3 with extended performance and warhead carrying capabilities.

Solar Industries has also submitted proposals to the defence forces for the Design & Development of a Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) class of drones.

More From This Section

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Kashmir's Srinagar

MH 60R helicopter

US govt approves sale of $1.17 bn of MH-60R helicopter equipment to India

Dinesh K Tripathi, Dinesh, Chief of the Naval Staff

Redoubled focus on niche, disruptive technologies: Navy Chief Tripathi

Iraqi security forces and allied Popular Mobilization forces fire artillery during fight against Islamic State militants in Fallujah, Iraq

Iran-backed Iraqi militias enter Syria to help govt fighting rebels

PremiumINS Vaghsheer, the sixth Scorpene (Kalvari-class) submarine, sails out for its sea trials. It is likely to be handed over to the Navy soon

German or Spanish submarine? Indian Navy's choice depends on the best AIP

A few other Indian firms are also now moving towards developing the MALE indigenously under the defence ministry's Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured (IDDM) category for acquisition.

The forces are working towards having an Indigenous MALE programme to develop a drone industry which can produce high capability drones at relatively lower costs.

The force is looking at acquiring 97 MALE drones to fulfil their surveillance requirements.

Also Read

India, Malaysia

India-Malaysia joint military exercise 'Harimau Shakti' to begin on Dec 2

Indian Army Manipur health camp

Indian Army conducts medical camps in Manipur, benefitting over 800 people

Army convoy, india china border row, border roads, infra

Oct's patrolling pact with China implemented with agreed timelines: Govt

srinagar

46 years of unpaid rent: J&K court orders army to pay for occupied land

Indian army, security forces

Army's 'Operation Sadbhavana' transforming remote villages in Arunachal

Topics : Indian Army Indian Defence forces Indian Defence Staff ammunition manufacture Nagpur

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 9:28 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWhat is De-DollarisationIndia Q2 GDP GrowthStocks to buyIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon