PM Modi arrives in Tripura to join swearing-in ceremony of Manik Saha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived in Tripura to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Manik Saha-led council of ministers

Topics
Narendra Modi | BJP | Tripura CM

Press Trust of India  |  Agartala 

PM Modi, Narendra Modi
Photo: Bloomberg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived in Tripura to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Manik Saha-led council of ministers.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda have already come to the northeastern state to join the programme.

Saha will take oath as the chief minister of Tripura for the second time.

The BJP won 32 seats in the 60-member House in the recent assembly elections in Tripura, while its ally IPFT managed to secure one seat.

This is for the first time that any anti-Left government has retained power in Tripura in the past three decades. We hope the BJP 2.0 government will meet the aspirations of the people, a BJP leader said.

In 1988, the Congress-TUJS defeated the Left in the border state and formed the government, but it lost to the Communists in 1993.

The opposition CPI(M) and the Congress have decided to boycott the swearing-in ceremony of the second BJP-IPFT government, protesting post-poll violence in the state, Rakhal Majumder, a senior Left Front leader, said.

The Left-Congress combine urged the new government to bring back normalcy in the state.

Pradesh Congress president Birajit Sinha said the party will boycott the swearing-in ceremony of the BJP-led government as a mark of protest against the post-poll violence.

First Published: Wed, March 08 2023. 11:29 IST

