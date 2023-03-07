JUST IN
Business Standard

PM Modi begins 2-day NE visit; to attend swearing-in ceremonies in 3 states

PM Modi will return to Guwahati in the evening and hold a closed-door meeting with the Assam cabinet before retiring for the night at Koinadhara state guest house here

Topics
Narendra Modi | Northeast India

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

Modi, PM Modi
Photo: ANI Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday began his two-day visit to the Northeast, where he will attend the swearing-in ceremonies in Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland, and also hold a closed-door meeting with the Assam cabinet.

The PM arrived at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, where he was received by Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and senior cabinet ministers and officials. From there, he left for Shillong aboard a helicopter.

In Meghalaya, he would be received by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda, who had arrived in the hill state on Monday, along with Assam Chief Minister and NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Modi will attend the oath-taking ceremonies of Conrad Sangma-led government in Meghalaya and Neiphu Rio-led council of ministers in Nagaland.

He will return to Guwahati in the evening and hold a closed-door meeting with the Assam cabinet before retiring for the night at Koinadhara state guest house here.

The prime minister will leave for Agartala on Wednesday to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the Manik Saha-led BJP government.

In view of the PM's visit, the Kamrup Metropolitan administration has declared the entire district area as 'no-drone fly zone' on March 7 and 8.

First Published: Tue, March 07 2023. 11:54 IST

