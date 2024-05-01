India GCCs emerge as proof-of-concept foundries for GenAI applications

Multinationals are using their India global capability centres (GCCs) as proof-of-concept (PoC) hubs for generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) applications (apps) due to the availability of digital talent, ability to adapt to technological changes, and build scale.

According to ANSR’s latest report, GenAI and GCCs are forging a “powerful alliance”. Companies are utilising GCCs as a “sandbox environment” to develop PoCs that accelerate their digital journey by leveraging GenAI across relevant domains.

India’s GCCs are poised to become a global powerhouse for pioneering GenAI apps due to their unique talent pool, strategic cost management, and growing national AI focus, said Vijoe Mathew, global director of analytics, AB InBev GCC.

At AB InBev GCC India, the in-house tech unit of Belgium-based alcoholic beverage (alcobev) company AB InBev, GenAI acts as a catalyst in accelerating value creation.

“While the initial focus was on cost optimisation, we now see significant top-line potential as well. We are leveraging GenAI for information surfacing, insight generation, ticket resolution, content creation, and employee/developer productivity. However, the true marvel lies in translating these capabilities into scalable actions that drive efficiencies at an enterprise level. This is where India’s GCCs excel — providing the perfect proving ground for responsible GenAI development and future success,” Mathew said.

Siemens Healthineers is experimenting with GenAI in both product and non-product space building upon its strong foundation with AI.

One pivotal initiative is the Healthineers GPT, an in-house experiment that grants internal stakeholders access to the capabilities of large language models.

The work done in research and development (R&D) in India extends to automating documentation tasks within the quality, regulatory, and internal operations realms. By employing various GenAI solutions, Siemens Healthineers seeks to streamline workflow, reduce manual effort, and mitigate error rates.

“We use these tools extensively for data analysis. These efforts not only enhance operational efficiency but also empower teams to focus on higher-value activities, driving overall productivity and innovation. India R&D centre has teams that help train the AI systems that help radiologists and other health care professionals worldwide,” said Dileep Mangsuli, executive director and head of Siemens Healthineers Development Centre.

Thryve Digital Health, a GCC focused on quality health care, has recently implemented a top-down ‘AI at Scale’ programme and made available a proprietary GenAI platform that focuses on collaboration and innovation for all global employees.

“This platformisation of GenAI within Thryve and the larger enterprise has democratised the use of AI in all development, maintenance, and innovation activities,” said Balasubramanian Sankaranarayanan, president and chief executive officer, of Thryve Digital Health.

Sankaranarayanan highlights a few structural reasons why Indian GCCs are emerging as PoC hubs for GenAI applications.

“India’s engineering talent base has scaled itself with skills to meet the demands of the new AI-led future. Particularly with GenAI, enterprises are all driving hundreds of pilots, proof-of-tech, and PoC exercises, with more in the pipeline. To drive these initiatives successfully, we typically need a deep understanding of the business context and expected outcomes, data foundation, levels of quality/constraints, and the ability to collaborate across enterprise stakeholders. The GCCs, as the existing global custodian of technology and business delivery operations, are in an ideal position to drive and accelerate these AI initiatives,” said Sankaranarayanan.

“Other than the high cost and complexity involved, these initiatives, if and when successful, could provide significant competitive differentiators for the enterprises — and GCCs provide the enterprise an ideal business context, rich tech talent at scale, and intellectual property to drive these,” added Sankaranarayanan.

Analysts believe high-quality skills and the ability to adapt to changing technologies make Indian GCCs a fertile ground to test GenAI apps.

GCCs in India have evolved from cost arbitrage centres to strategic hubs of innovation and value creation… They have transitioned from execution partners to centres of excellence and innovation, participating in strategic conversations from project inception.

Besides, India’s GCCs have demonstrated adaptability to evolving technological trends. From focusing on Cloud migration a few years ago, they have shifted focus to areas such as data engineering, analytics, and digital capabilities crucial for GenAI application,” said Priti Arora, president of GCCs, CRISIL.