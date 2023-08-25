Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.56%)
64886.51 -365.83
Nifty (-0.62%)
19265.80 -120.90
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
5434.80 -2.90
Nifty Midcap (-0.82%)
38471.25 -317.75
Nifty Bank (-0.59%)
44231.45 -264.75
Heatmap

Indian, Japanese bodies partner on waste management, environment research

ISWMAW president Sadhan Kumar Ghosh said twenty students from India and 20 others from Japan will also visit each other's country as part of an exchange programme

DRY waste, waste management, NEPRA

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 7:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Kolkata-based International Society of Waste Management, Air and Water (ISWMAW) and the Kyoto Beyond SDGs consortium of Japan have inked an agreement on academic, research and industry collaboration between the two Asian countries on various environmental issues.
ISWMAW president Sadhan Kumar Ghosh said twenty students from India and 20 others from Japan will also visit each other's country as part of an exchange programme.
He said 47 educational institutes are involved in the exercise - 40 in West Bengal and seven in Japan.
The MoU was signed for establishing partnerships focussing on sustainable development goals to develop human resource exchanges and information exchange and research collaboration among the industry, academia and government.
"Apart from visiting different academic institutions and places of interest and participating in different programmes, every visiting student will be put up at the house of a Japanese friend of his age as part of the initiative to know each other's way of living, customs and culture," Ghosh added.
The students' visit will take place in January and September-October next year.

Also Read

Tokyo's heat smashes 150-year trend as extreme weather bakes globe

MoEFCC asked to ensure framework on industrial residue is implemented

Delhi govt moves SC against NGT order of LG to monitor waste management

World Environment Day 2023: A global call to action for sustainable future

World environment day 2023: History, Theme, Importance, Celebration

Complete decoupling from GVCs could cause 8-10% loss in global GDP: WEF

HP rains: 50 people rescued, bridge connecting Baddi-Pinjore washed away

Cauvery water: SC refuses to pass order on TN govt's plea to direct K'taka

Rajasthan elections 2023: Congress party announces 4 AICC coordinators

Assam Cabinet approves creation of 4 new districts, 81 sub-districts

The students will be taken from classes 8 to 12 for Indian schools and middle-higher level for Japanese schools.
They will also exchange views about ways of waste management, sustainable economic growth and how to safeguard the environment, he said.
Ghosh said a 21-member team consisting of Japanese students, academics and industry experts is currently visiting Kolkata and has interacted with students of various schools in Kolkata.
Chairman of Kyoto Beyond SDGs Misuzu Asari said, "It was amazing to see how the students interacted. The Indian children were very forthcoming and showed lots of curiosity to know the culture of their counterparts and what they studied."

Ghosh said educational institutions like Jadavpur University have expressed interest in signing an MoU with Kyoto University on possible joint areas of collaboration.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Japan waste management Environment Research

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 7:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesJawan Movie Advance BookingsStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesPM Gati ShaktiNushrat Barucha's Akelli MovieB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj ChopraWorld Athletics 2023 Highlights

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassadorTesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state electionsMizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidencyPM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon