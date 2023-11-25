Sensex (-0.07%)
Indian-origin student in coma after being assaulted in Australia: Report

Benjamin Dodge Collings, a 25-year-old resident of Lenah Valley, was taken into custody by police shortly after the event and charged with criminal code assault

Australia police

The student, who has not been identified, is in his 20s.

Press Trust of India Melbourne
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2023 | 7:32 PM IST
An Indian-origin student in Australia is in a medically induced coma after he was assaulted and a suspect has been taken into custody and charged with criminal assault, according to a media report.
The student, who has not been identified, is in his 20s. He is pursuing a master's degree at the University of Tasmania.
The incident took place on November 5 at a precinct in Tasmania and the victim had extra jural bleeding' that caused his brain to shift, Sydney-based Special Broadcasting Service reported.
According to reports, his right lung collapsed and he had to undergo brain surgery, a procedure lasting several hours.
Benjamin Dodge Collings, a 25-year-old resident of Lenah Valley, was taken into custody by police shortly after the event and charged with criminal code assault, an offence carrying a maximum sentence of 21 years in prison.
Collings was granted a magistrate bail and is scheduled to return to court on December 4 to respond to the charges, including assault, providing a false address and name, resisting a police officer, and unrelated driving offences.
The University of Tasmania's Media Director, Ben Wild, said the establishment knows the incident.
Asked what measures the university has taken to assist the student in these difficult times, Wild said they have been in regular contact with the family and assigned a complex case manager to the case, along with translators, liaison, accommodation and other support.
The case has gone through the court system as well and we are very limited in what we can say, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Australia People of Indian origin assault

First Published: Nov 25 2023 | 7:31 PM IST

