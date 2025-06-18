Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 06:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 110 Indian students evacuated from Iran, to arrive in Delhi tonight

110 Indian students evacuated from Iran, to arrive in Delhi tonight

India's Ministry of External Affairs said its embassy in Tehran has arranged for the evacuation, while some other Indian citizens have been helped in leaving via the Iran-Armenia border

Israel-Iran conflict, Israel, Iran

The evacuation comes a day after the MEA announced that “Indian students in Tehran have been moved out of the city for reasons of safety, through arrangements made by the Embassy.

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

More than a hundred Indian students studying in Iran have been successfully evacuated from the country in light of its ongoing war with Israel, and are expected to arrive in New Delhi around 2 a.m. on Thursday, The Economic Times reported.
 
The Jammu and Kashmir Students’ Association also confirmed the evacuation, claiming that their flight will arrive in Delhi on Wednesday night. “Around 110 Indian students of Urmia Medical University, including around 90 students from Kashmir, have been evacuated and crossed the Iran–Armenia border,” the association said in a post on X.
 
However, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has not yet officially confirmed details of the exact time of arrival.
 
 
The evacuation comes a day after the MEA announced that “Indian students in Tehran have been moved out of the city for reasons of safety, through arrangements made by the Embassy. Other residents who are self-sufficient in terms of transport have also been advised to move out of the city in view of the developing situation.”
 
“Separately, some Indians have been facilitated to leave Iran through the border with Armenia,” the ministry added.

Also Read

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Türkiye

Türkiye extends support to Iran; Erdogan says Netanyahu surpassed Hitler

Airlines forced to take longer detours as tensions rise in West Asia

Airlines forced to take longer detours as tensions rise in West Asia

Israel-Iran conflict, Israel, Iran

Israel running low on air defence, missiles as tensions escalate with Iran

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Ali, Ayatollah

Khamenei warns US of 'irreparable damage' if it joins Israeli strikes

Israel-Iran conflict

Chinese nationals flee Iran by land as Israel conflict escalates

 
According to the Hindustan Times newspaper, Iran is currently home to more than 4,000 Indian nationals. 

Israel–Iran conflict continues unabated

 
The evacuation comes amid a rapid escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran. On 13 June, Israel launched ‘Operation Rising Lion’, targeting suspected nuclear and military sites in Iran, including in the capital Tehran, as well as key personnel in Iran's military and nuclear programme. The strikes killed several senior Iranian figures, including Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander General Hossein Salami.
 
Iran retaliated with missile strikes targeting Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump called for Iran’s “unconditional surrender”, claiming that the US knew the whereabouts of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei but would refrain from killing him “for now”. Trump has also denied any US involvement in Israel's continuing bombardment of Iran's key facilities and leaders.
 
Khamenei responded by warning of further retaliation. “We must give a strong response to the terrorist Zionist regime. We will show the Zionists no mercy,” he said.
 
Missile attacks between both countries continued on Wednesday, with the Israeli military reporting two waves of projectiles launched by Iran in the early hours of the day. Explosions were reportedly heard in Tel Aviv.

More From This Section

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Ali, Ayatollah

LIVE news updates: Iran will not surrender, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei tells Trump

earth day. climate change, climate change and impact

Moody's says updated climate goals may miss 2°C Paris Agreement aim

Noida expressway

UP govt to use Swiss technology to enhance ride quality on expressways

Droupadi Murmu

Corporate sector vital to India's growth, progress: President Murmu

Bhopal railway bridge

Bhopal's '90-degree turn' bridge to be redesigned after public outrage

Topics : Israel Iran Conflict Indian students abroad Indian students BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 6:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesImmigrant Leave USRSOS 10th 12th Result 2025Arisinfra Solutions IPOLatest News LIVEOswal Pumps IPODividend TodayUKPSC Admit Card 2025Agniveer GD Admit Card 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon