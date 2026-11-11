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Home / India News / IndiGo extends Saudi flight suspension till Nov 30 amid Houthi attacks

IndiGo extends Saudi flight suspension till Nov 30 amid Houthi attacks

IndiGo has extended the suspension of flights to Jeddah and Madinah until November 21, while services to Riyadh and Dammam will remain suspended until November 30

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Unis Ahmad Dar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

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IndiGo has further extended the suspension of its flight operations to four destinations in Saudi Arabia amid heightened security concerns in the region. The airline will keep flights to and from Jeddah and Madinah suspended until November 21, while services to Riyadh and Dammam will remain cancelled until November 30, 2026.
 
Taking to social media platform X on November 10, the airline said the decision followed a careful assessment of the prevailing safety and security situation. It added that the safety of passengers and crew remained its top priority.
 
“Following a careful assessment of the safety and security considerations, IndiGo has further extended the suspension of flights to and from Jeddah and Madinah until 21 November 2026 (inclusive), and Riyadh and Dammam until 30 November 2026 (inclusive)," the airline stated in the advisory.
 
 
The airline said it was sending notifications to affected passengers using the contact details provided at the time of booking. Customers will be offered assistance with ticket re-accommodation, refunds or alternative travel arrangements.
 
"We continue to closely monitor the situation and will share further updates as necessary," IndiGo said in its advisory.

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Why has IndiGo suspended flights to Saudi Arabia?

 
The extension comes amid renewed hostilities between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthi rebels, raising concerns over the security of airports and critical infrastructure in the Kingdom.
 
On November 8, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Energy confirmed that an administrative building belonging to state-owned oil major Saudi Aramco in Riyadh had been targeted in an attempted attack. Falling shrapnel caused minor damage to the building, although no injuries or fatalities were reported.
 
The development followed claims by Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree that the group had carried out a series of missile and drone operations targeting strategic and military installations across Saudi Arabia, including King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and oil facilities.
 
The renewed tensions have prompted airlines to reassess their operations in the region, with flight suspensions and schedule changes affecting international connectivity.
 
IndiGo has extended the suspension several times since mid-October, from October 17 to October 24, then October 31 for Riyadh, and most recently November 14 for all four cities, which has now been pushed further.
 

What are other airlines doing about Saudi Arabia flights?

 
IndiGo is not the only Indian carrier adjusting its Saudi Arabia operations amid the security situation.
 
The Air India Group had earlier extended the suspension of its flights to and from Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam until November 14. Meanwhile, Akasa Air has suspended services to Jeddah until November 18 and Riyadh until November 30.
 
Airlines continue to monitor developments and review their flight schedules in response to the evolving security environment.
 
Passengers travelling to or from Saudi Arabia are advised to check the latest flight status with their respective airlines before leaving for the airport.

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First Published: Nov 11 2026 | 10:51 AM IST