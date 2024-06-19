International Yoga Day 2024: 10 benefits of practising Yoga during summer

New Delhi

The world is gearing up to celebrate the 10th International Day of Yoga on June 21st, 2024. The day aims to educate the world about the benefits of practising yoga. There is a reason behind choosing June 21 as Yoga Day which is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. This day holds special significance in many cultures and it is considered very auspicious in yoga traditions.

The International Day of Yoga aims to increase the visibility and acceptance of Yoga across the world and encourages millions of people to practise it in their daily lives. It underscores yoga's potential to improve health and balance lifestyle amid the stress of modern life.

This year's theme is known as "Yoga for Self and Society". People celebrate this day to recognise and appreciate the benefits of Yoga and contribute to a more mindful and healthier global community. Utilise this day to understand the amazing benefits of performing yoga, especially during summer.

1. Improved flexibility

Yoga involves plenty of poses which increase the range of motion in joints. Enhanced flexibility reduces the risk of injuries, alleviates muscle tension and improves posture. In Summer, the warm temperatures help to relax muscles more easily, making stretching more effective and safer.

2. Enhanced circulation

Different yoga poses and sequences promote blood flow by expanding and contracting different muscle groups. It also improves blood circulation ensuring more oxygen and nutrients are delivered to cells, it ultimately enhances overall organ function.

3. Stress reduction

Some breathing exercises like pranayama and meditation activate the parasympathetic nervous system, which promotes relaxation. It lowers stress levels and decreases cortisol production, reduces blood pressure and boosts mental clarity.

4. Heart health

Yoga is also very good for heart health and reduces levels of stress and body-wide inflammation, which contributes to healthier hearts. Several factors contribute to heart disease which include high blood pressure and weight, all these problems can be addressed through Yoga.

5. Help you sleep better

According to some research, a consistent bedtime yoga routine can help you get into the right mindset and prepare your body to fall asleep on time and keep you asleep.

6. Detoxification

Yoga poses comprise twisting and compression massage of internal organs that help remove toxins. Detoxification improves organ function, especially the liver and the kidney which are vital for filtering toxins from the blood.

7. Weight Management

Active yoga styles like Vinyasa or Power Yoga help boost heart rate and burn calories. Consistent practice helps in maintaining a healthy weight to reduce the risk of obesity-related diseases like diabetes and hypertension.

8. Manage Stress

According to the National Institutes of Health, scientific evidence proves that Yoga supports stress management, mindfulness, weight loss, healthy eating, mental health and most importantly quality sleep.

9. Hydration awareness

Practising yoga, especially in the heat, boosts awareness of the body's hydration needs. Staying properly hydrated is crucial for bodily functions which include digestion, temperature regulation and joint lubrication.

10. Enhanced sleep quality

Yoga also plays a pivotal role in regulating the body's circadian rhythm through relaxation techniques and physical activity. Practising yoga in summer evenings can cool down the body and mind, leading to more restful sleep.