Sensex (0.52%)
69653.73 + 357.59
Nifty (0.40%)
20937.70 + 82.60
Nifty Smallcap (0.40%)
6743.60 + 27.10
Nifty Midcap (0.25%)
44232.45 + 109.55
Nifty Bank (-0.38%)
46834.55 -177.70
Heatmap

Internet connectivity in govt schools at 24.2% in 2021-22: MoS Education

According to Ministry of Education data, while there was significant improvement in Internet accessibility in government schools between 2017 and 2022

privacy, online privacy, online school, internet for kids

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 8:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Internet connectivity in government schools in India improved from 5.5 per cent in 2017-18 to 24.2 per cent in 2021-22, with Bihar, Mizoram, Odisha and Telangana being the only states with fewer than 10 per cent government schools having Internet connectivity.
The information was shared was shared by Union Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi in a written reply to a question asked by the BJP's Dhananjay Bhimrao Mahadik in the Rajya Sabha.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
According to the Union Ministry of Education, apart from the Union Territories -- Puducherry and Chandigarh, which recorded 100 per cent Internet connectivity in government schools -- Delhi is the only state in the list.
Other states with high Internet penetration in government schools are Kerala (94.6 per cent) and Gujarat (94.2 per cent).
Rajasthan is the only other state where more than 50 per cent of government schools have Internet connectivity.
The lowest in the rung are Bihar (5.9 per cent), Mizoram (6 per cent), Odisha (8.1 per cent) and Telangana (9.2 per cent) -- the only states with fewer than 10 per cent of government schools having Internet connectivity.
"An advisory has been issued by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Government of India, to all states and UTs to enter into an MoU or agreement with BSNL and provide FTTH Internet connection to all the government schools which have computing devices," the minister said.
The Centre has released Rs 2,443.02 crore for the ICT component in the last five years, she said.
According to Ministry of Education data, while there was significant improvement in Internet accessibility in government schools between 2017 and 2022, some states have made marked progress such as Nagaland, which improved from 1.8 per cent to 43.4 per cent during this period.
Similarly, Chhattisgarh registered a growth from 1 per cent to 33.8 per cent and Andhra Pradesh from 4.7 per cent to 45 per cent. Jammu and Kashmir improved from 1.3 per cent in 2017-18 to 22.3 per cent in 2021-22 and Jharkhand from 2.7 per cent to 33.6 per cent.

Also Read

Satellite internet to be reality soon: Jio Satellite, OneWeb get licences

1,000 Lok Mitra Kendra to be opened in Himachal to provide internet: CM

Samsung Internet now available for Windows, allows syncing browsing data

Ransomware criminals dump kids' private files online after school hacks

UNESCO report urges ban on smartphones in schools, to "Put Learners First"

ICSI to prepare international standards on sustainability, says president

Railways gave Rs 59K cr subsidy on passenger tickets in 2019-20: Vaishnaw

46,930 CAPFs, Assam Rifles personnel availed VRS in last five years: MHA

Kavach has been deployed in three sections in South Central Zone: Vaishnaw

Winter vacation in Delhi schools reduced to 6 days, to begin from Jan 1

In all, there are 15 states and Union Territories where the number of government schools with Internet connectivity is lower than the national average of 24.2 per cent.
Some of the states where the least improvement was witnessed during this period are Assam (1.5 per cent to 10.3 per cent), Bihar (1.4 per cent to 5.9 per cent), Karnataka (2.1 per cent to 10.7 per cent), Mizoram (3.7 per cent to 6 per cent) and Uttar Pradesh (0.8 per cent to 8.8 per cent).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Internet govt schools Parliament winter session Rajya Sabha

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 8:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 5Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon