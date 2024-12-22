Business Standard

INX Media case: Court allows Congress MP Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad

In an order passed on December 17, Special Judge Kaveri Baweja allowed Karti Chidambaram to travel to Vienna (Austria) and the UK to attend events related to his company and meet his daughter

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), represented by special public prosecutor NK Matta, opposed Karti Chidambaram's application. | Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

A Delhi court has granted permission to Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, an accused in the INX Media case, to travel to Austria and the UK between January 4 and 12, noting that he had never abused the liberty granted to him in the past.

In an order passed on December 17, Special Judge Kaveri Baweja allowed Karti Chidambaram to travel to Vienna (Austria) and the UK to attend events related to his company and meet his daughter.

"It is a matter of record that the applicant had sought permission of the court to travel abroad on numerous earlier occasions and the same was always granted to him even by the Supreme Court, as well as by this court and he never abused the above concession or liberty granted by the court," the judge said.

 

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), represented by special public prosecutor NK Matta, opposed Karti Chidambaram's application, saying he might misuse the liberty.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered a case on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funding of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Karti Chidambaram's father P Chidambaram was Union finance minister.

P Chidambaram, a senior Congress leader, is also an accused in the case.

First Published: Dec 22 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

