IRCTC announces no convenience fee on air ticket booking from Sep 25 to 27

IRCTC will not charge any convenience fee on air tickets between September 25 to 27. IRCTC also announced several other benefits for travellers

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 6:00 PM IST
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced that there would be no convenience fees on air tickets booked from its website between September 25 to 27, to celebrate its foundation day. 
Every year, IRCTC marks its foundation day on September 27, coinciding with World Tourism Day. This IRCTC move will benefit travellers who will buy tickets from the IRCTC platform.

IRCTC will not charge any convenience fees from customers, who are looking to book international or domestic flight tickets on the IRCTC website from September 25 to 27.

What are the benefits that IRCTC customers can avail?

Customers who are travelling can avail of this benefit if they buy and book their flight tickets either through IRCTC's air ticket portal or IRCTC's air mobile application. IRCTC also announced that apart from convenience fees, government officials can also avail of defence fares and leave travel concession (LTC) tickets for government officials.

Beyond all this, IRCTC will also offer Rs 50 lakh travel insurance for every ticket booked through this portal. IRCTC is an Indian public sector undertaking offering catering, ticketing and tourism services for the Indian railways.

The company entered into tourism and air ticketing packages to attract a growing number of travellers in India and abroad.

IRCTC further stated, "Saving on convenience fees and getting rock-bottom fare deals clubbed with discounts, customers can also enjoy a hassle-free booking experience with IRCTC."

IRCTC other discounts

IRCTC will offer Rs 2000 off on air tickets on card transactions of different banks.

About IRCTC 

IRCTC reported a net profit of Rs 232.21 crore for the April-June quarter this year. The company also stated total revenue of the company is around Rs 1001.78 crore, which is up by 17.4 per cent from 852.59 crore last year, the company revealed in its regulatory filing.

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 6:00 PM IST

