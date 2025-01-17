Business Standard

Friday, January 17, 2025 | 06:32 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Iron structure collapses in Odisha cement plant, workers feared trapped

Iron structure collapses in Odisha cement plant, workers feared trapped

The incident occurred in the factory when over a dozen labourers were working near the site, a senior officer said

building collapse, Bengaluru building collapse

Representative Image (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar/Rourkela
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 6:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Some workers were suspected to have been trapped under the debris after a coal hopper, a big iron structure, collapsed inside a cement factory at Rajgangpur in Odisha's Sundargarh district on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred in the factory when over a dozen labourers were working near the site, a senior officer said.

After getting information, local police rushed to the spot and helped remove the debris.

The coal hopper suddenly fell down. We are at the spot now. The debris is being removed with the help of cranes. So far no casualty or injury has been reported. But, we suspect that some workers might have been trapped inside the debris as labourers usually work under the structure, Rajgangpur Police Station inspector-in-charge Manaranjan Pradhan told PTI.

 

Soon after the incident, workers and family members of those who were working at the site gathered outside the plant.

The family members of some workers alleged that the labourers were not responding to their calls.

However, neither the company nor the police were sure how many workers were trapped under the debris.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

arrest

2022 PM security breach: Arrest warrants issued against 25 farmers

Saif Ali Khan, Saif

20 teams formed by Mumbai police to catch Saif Ali Khan's attacker

Spicejet

Delhi High Court tells SpiceJet to pay $2.67 million to lessor in a week

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maharashtra to establish Innovation City similar to GIFT City: CM Fadnavis

Indian Railways, trains for lower income groups

Train delays declined 8% in 2024; late run by Vande Bharat rose 21%

Topics : Odisha govt Iron Ore Cement

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 6:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVELaxmi Dental IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodaySaif Ali Khan NewsBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon