Isro chief Somanath conferred honorary doctorate by Bengalore University

He sent a video message as he could not be present for the 58th annual convocation of the university to receive the honour due to his work-related commitments

S Somanath, Chairman, ISRO

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2023 | 6:10 PM IST
ISRO Chairman S Somanath dedicated the honorary doctorate conferred on him by the Bangalore University on Tuesday to the team members of the recently-launched Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya-L1 missions.
He sent a video message as he could not be present for the 58th annual convocation of the university to receive the honour due to his work-related commitments.
"Let me also accept the degree awarded to me by the Bangalore University as a gesture of their love and affection to each and every scientist and engineer and also the technicians, the workers of the Indian Space Research Organisation who have done such stellar work of making India proud through the missions like Chandrayaan as well as Aditya-L1 in the recent times," he said in his video message which was played at the convocation ceremony.
Somanath said the space agency is always focused towards bringing the benefits of space technology to the common man.
"I would like to also mention today that the work in the Department of Space and ISRO is always focused towards bringing benefits of the space technology for the common man to while we work on that goal we also look at exploration, human space flight, advancing, the space technology etc to inspiring young minds throughout the nation," he said.
"Chandrayaan-3 has showcased such an accomplishment that is possible by the technology developed within this country by our own countrymen. I think it is a great accomplishment definitely for bringing to the limelight the power of India to the world," Somanath added.

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 6:10 PM IST

