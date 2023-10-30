OpenAI allows ChatGPT Plus users to upload files for contextual responses

OpenAI is testing new features for its generative artificial intelligence (gen-AI) chatbot, ChatGPT Plus, including the “Advanced Data Analysis” feature. Some of these features are now available for testing to select users in paid tiers. According to news reports, one of the features in testing allows users to upload files within the conversation and work with them while being assisted by the AI-based chatbot.





It allows the chatbot to analyse and summarise data sheets uploaded by users. With this feature, ChatGPT not just responds with a short textual summary but can also generate visual representations for the provided data. The chatbot can also analyse textual data to answer questions related to it when prompted by the user. The version under testing does not require the user to manually select a specific model but is capable of understanding by itself about the model that suits the given data type.

The chatbot is not limited to just text files, it can be prompted to generate iterations of an uploaded image file as well. ChatGPT uses the DALL-E3 model to generate images within the conversation.

Recently, Google also updated gen-AI chatbot Bard with new features such as a new extension that lets it scan and extract information from users Gmail and Google Drive. With the new extension, Bard can summarise multiple emails at once without having to prompt it for every email separately. Apart from this, the updated version can also access images received over email and extracts the searched image file when prompted.