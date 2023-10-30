close
OpenAI allows ChatGPT Plus users to upload files for contextual responses

Currently under testing, the file upload feature allows ChatGPT Plus users prompt chatbot to summarise and visualise data from uploaded files

ChatGPT, OpenAI, web browsing

With this feature, ChatGPT not just responds with a short textual summary but can also generate visual representations for the provided data

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 12:49 PM IST
OpenAI is testing new features for its generative artificial intelligence (gen-AI) chatbot, ChatGPT Plus, including the “Advanced Data Analysis” feature. Some of these features are now available for testing to select users in paid tiers. According to news reports, one of the features in testing allows users to upload files within the conversation and work with them while being assisted by the AI-based chatbot.

It allows the chatbot to analyse and summarise data sheets uploaded by users. With this feature, ChatGPT not just responds with a short textual summary but can also generate visual representations for the provided data. The chatbot can also analyse textual data to answer questions related to it when prompted by the user. The version under testing does not require the user to manually select a specific model but is capable of understanding by itself about the model that suits the given data type.

Also Read: AI can be as evil as man makes it to be: Keniley-Kumar law firm partner

The chatbot is not limited to just text files, it can be prompted to generate iterations of an uploaded image file as well. ChatGPT uses the DALL-E3 model to generate images within the conversation.

Recently, Google also updated gen-AI chatbot Bard with new features such as a new extension that lets it scan and extract information from users Gmail and Google Drive. With the new extension, Bard can summarise multiple emails at once without having to prompt it for every email separately. Apart from this, the updated version can also access images received over email and extracts the searched image file when prompted.

Topics : Machine Learning artifical intelligence Chatbots

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 12:49 PM IST

