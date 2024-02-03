Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Italian ambassador's wife injured in fireworks, FIR against Goa hotel owner

The incident occurred on January 1 during the New Year celebrations at Ashvem beach in North Goa

goa

"We will record a statement of the victim and initiate further process. We are yet to arrest the owner of the resort," the officer added

Press Trust of India Panaji
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 10:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Goa Police has booked the owner of a resort after the wife of the Italian ambassador to India suffered a head injury due to fireworks set off from the beach-facing facility, an officer said on Saturday.
The incident occurred on January 1 during the New Year celebrations at Ashvem beach in North Goa.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Police registered an FIR on Friday (February 2) after Honorary Vice Consul of Italy in Goa, Shrinivas Dempo, lodged a complaint. The case was registered under section 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code," the police officer said.
The accused rashly and negligently allowed the launching of fireworks from the premises of the resort. Paola Ferri, wife of Vincenzo de Luca, the Ambassador of Italy to India and Nepal, suffered a head injury after she was struck by fireworks, as per the FIR.
"We will record a statement of the victim and initiate further process. We are yet to arrest the owner of the resort," the officer added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Cabinet agreement may grant 12-month residency to Indian students in Italy

Happy New Year 2024: 5 best firework shows in the world and more

2 arrested, many evacuated from apartment fire possibly caused by fireworks

TVS Industrial and Logistical Parks, Goa-IPB to set up warehousing park

No fireworks in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches as pollution worsens

Fatal accidents in January decline by 15%: Delhi Traffic Police data

Salasar Techno Engineering Q3 results: Net profit grows to Rs 17 cr

FinMin's DGGI busts 1,700 fake Input Tax Credit cases, nabs 98 fraudsters

Excise scam: ED approaches court after Arvind Kejriwal skips 5th summon

Nationals organised by suspended WFI have no value: Sakshi, Vinesh

Topics : Goa ambassador Italy Fireworks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 10:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon