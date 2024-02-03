Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Excise scam: ED approaches court after Arvind Kejriwal skips 5th summon

The complaint was filed before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra, who put up the matter for further hearing on February 7

Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 8:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday filed a complaint against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a court here for not appearing before it in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.
The complaint was filed before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra, who put up the matter for further hearing on February 7.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Fresh complaint case'for non-attendance in compliance of Section 50, PMLA, 2002, received by way of assignment," the judge noted.
The judge heard the part arguments and adjourned the matter.
"This is a fresh complaint case. Submissions heard. Put up for remaining submissions/ consideration on February 7, 2024," the judge said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal skips 3rd summons; case updates so far

Arvind Kejriwal writes to ED, questions the intent of summons served to him

What Arvind Kejriwal's arrest would mean

Delhi liquor policy case highlights: ED summons are illegal, says Kejriwal

Excise policy case: Delhi CM Kejriwal to skip ED summons for fifth time

Nationals organised by suspended WFI have no value: Sakshi, Vinesh

Bharat Ratna for L K Advani, Karpoori Thakur to take recipient count to 50

Shooting case: Court remands BJP MLA to police custody till February 14

MeT issues heavy snowfall alert in HP, over 4 NH among 500 roads closed

'One nation, one election' to improve govt efficiency, economy: CII

Topics : Excise Duty Arvind Kejriwal Enforcement Directorate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 8:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon