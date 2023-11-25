Sensex (-0.07%)
65970.04 -47.77
Nifty (-0.04%)
19794.70 -7.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6436.05 + 16.15
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42050.45 + 23.15
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
43769.10 + 191.60
Heatmap

J-K PDD announces withdrawal of Electricity Duty to alleviate tariff hike

The decision, effective December 1, 2023, comes following the issuance of a new Tariff order by the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC), Jammu and Kashmir

power

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2023 | 11:01 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In a strategic move to alleviate the impact of a 15% tariff increase, the Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Department (PDD) has announced the withdrawal of Electricity Duty (ED) in its revised power tariff, said Rajesh Prasad, Principal Secretary, Power Development Department.
The decision, effective December 1, 2023, comes following the issuance of a new Tariff order by the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC), Jammu and Kashmir.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The JERC, after thorough consideration and adherence to standard procedures, implemented a 15% tariff hike while maintaining fixed charges at their existing levels. Notably, the revised overall tariff rate remains below the actual procurement costs incurred by corporations in supplying power to consumers, said the official.
To safeguard consumers from an increase in their electricity bills, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has taken a proactive step by withdrawing the 15% electricity duty previously applied to energy charges in the existing tariff structure. This calculated decision ensures that the overall impact on consumers' electricity bills is nullified, the officials added.
According to the officials, this reform aligns Jammu and Kashmir with other Indian states and UTs, ensuring consumer services are enhanced while ensuring the sustainability of the power sector.
To facilitate this restructuring, a substantial financial package of Rs 5,000 crore was allocated for the comprehensive upgrade of infrastructure under various central sector schemes. This investment aims to create adequate capacities in almost every district, providing regular and quality power supply to citizens.
To ensure that the newly formed corporations are provided with a clean balance sheet, all the outstanding dues on account of power purchases, accumulated to the tune of Rs. 30,700 crore over several years, were taken over by the government and cleared by availing soft loans under GOI schemes like Atmanirbhar Bharat and LPS Rules 2022.
Accordingly, a conducive platform has been provided to the discoms to operate on sound business principles and deliver optimal services to consumers, thereby enhancing overall consumer satisfaction levels, said officials.

Also Read

Consumers can save upto 20% in electricity bills with new power tariff rule

Time of Day power tariff: Why you may have to pay higher electricity bills

New electricity tariff rules to make bills cheaper during solar hours

Using all platforms to flag non-tariff barriers impacting trade: Official

Electricity tariff in Pakistan to be increased by PKR 3.28 per unit

Two dead after fire breaks out in car in Noida's Amrapali Platinum Society

Air quality in national capital remains in 'severe' category, AQI at 404

U'khand tunnel rescue: Manual drilling will start once Auger removed

U'khand tunnel rescue: Option of manual drilling being considered

Rajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LIVE: Gehlot, Raje, Pilot cast their votes

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir electricity Power Sector tax

First Published: Nov 25 2023 | 11:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieOnePlus 12Rajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon