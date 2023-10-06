close
Sensex (0.62%)
65631.57 + 405.53
Nifty (0.56%)
19545.75 + 109.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.63%)
5892.45 + 37.00
Nifty Midcap (0.00%)
40046.00 -1.50
Nifty Bank (0.57%)
44213.35 + 249.30
Heatmap

J'khand govt gives nod to declare cancer, rabies as notifiable diseases

Dadel said that five block panchayats from five divisions of Jharkhand would also be selected and would be given Rs 15 lakh each as a reward

Why aren't cancer drugs better? The targets might be wrong

Under Gram Sabha Protsaha Purashkar, Rs 4 lakh will be given to 48 gram sabhas. Besides, two zila parishad will also be selected and awarded Rs 20 lakh each, she said.

Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 7:13 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Jharkhand cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to declare cancer and rabies as notifiable diseases, which will pave the way for a database for such ailments.
State cabinet secretary Vandana Dadel said, With the declaration of cancer and rabies as notifiable diseases, private and state-run hospitals, which are treating patients of such diseases, will have to inform the government so that a database can be created. It would also help draft long-term policy in future."

The council of ministers also gave its nod to the Mukhyamantri Panchayat Protsahan Yojana and Swachh and Swasthya Panchayat Protsahan Yojana, under which 24 best gram panchayats from over 4,300 such institutions in 24 districts would be selected and honoured with Rs 10 lakh each.
Dadel said that five block panchayats from five divisions of Jharkhand would also be selected and would be given Rs 15 lakh each as a reward.
Under Gram Sabha Protsaha Purashkar, Rs 4 lakh will be given to 48 gram sabhas. Besides, two zila parishad will also be selected and awarded Rs 20 lakh each, she said.
Dadel said district and state-level award review committees have also been constituted for the purpose.
As many as 32 agendas were cleared during the meeting, including approval of Rs 463 crore for installing 43,510 tube wells in 4,351 gram panchayats to deal with water crisis during summer.

Also Read

Economic development not enough to end rabies, affected by poverty: Study

World Rabies Day 2023: Date, theme, history, importance, crucial facts

'One Health' surveillance tool vital in rapid response to rabies outbreak

Jharkhand Govt to support KISS-like institute for tribals: Hemant Soren

Jharkhand BJP chief booked for 'derogatory' remarks against CM Hemant Soren

Sikkim's Teesta III river dam disaster: When neglect flows downstream

NewsClick case: Urmilesh, Abhisar questioned again, court asks for FIR copy

Mahadev app case: ED summons Kapil Sharma, actors Huma Qureshi, Hina Khan

Andhra shelves plan to frame law on legalising minimum support price

Battling with sleeplessness? Follow these 7 tips for restful night

The Information Security Policy and Data Privacy Policy for Aadhaar Ecosystem 2023 got the cabinet nod, which would help ensure data protection.
Five new police stations, three new outposts and the proposal to upgrade two outposts to full-fledged police stations were approved during the meeting of the council of ministers.
Among other important decisions, the cabinet approved Rs 48 crore under Sidho-Kanhu Krishi Evan Van Rajya Sahkari Sangh Limited, Rs 51.53 lakh compensation amount for 91 people whose movable or immovable assets were damaged during a riot in Lohardaga on January 23, 2020, and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) was nominated as industry partner for the upcoming Netarhat Monsoon Retreat Festival and Patratu Lake Festival.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jharkhand Hemant Soren cancer Rabies

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 7:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHindu Marriage ActLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesENG vs NZ Live Score, World Cup 2023Google Pixel 8 Series LaunchAsian Games 2023 October 05 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyMS Dhoni New Hairstyle

Companies News

TCS to modernise unemployment claims system of US state of GeorgiaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out hereCricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZ: Toss at 1:30 PM today in Ahmedabad

India News

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrestPM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon