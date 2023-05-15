Haryana HBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2023: Everything you need to know



The students can take a look at their results at the official site at besh.org.in. The class 12 exams 2023 started on February 27 and ended on March 28. A single shift was used for the exams from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm. The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani is probably going to declare the date and time for the class 12 board exam results ahead of the scheduled next week. Although some reports say that the HBSE 12th exam results will be released on May 15, the senior secondary exam results have not yet been confirmed.

Haryana HBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2023: Previous Overview



Girls got a complete pass percentage of 90.51 per cent while boys recorded a complete pass percentage of 83.96 per cent in 2022. The general pass percentage for class 12 was 87.08 per cent. For the Arts stream pass percentage was 86.61 per cent, Science had a pass percentage of 85.84 per cent and the pass percentage for the Commerce stream was 92.52 per cent. In 2022, Class 12 board exams were held from March 30 to April 29, 2022, in offline mode. 2.45 lakh students took the exams, of which 2.13 lakh passed, out of a total of 2,90,000 students who registered for the class 12 exams. The board had deducted the syllabus by 30%.







Haryana HBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2023: Steps to check By following the steps below, students can view their HBSE 10th and 12th results 2023 online: Due to COVID-19, the board exams were cancelled in 2021, but all students passed class 12. The pass percentage was 100% when compared with 80.34 per cent in 2020 and 74.48 per cent in 2019.

• Click on the 'HBSE 10th or 12th result 2023' download link. • Visit bseh.org.in 2023, the official HBSE website.

• To fill out the details, click the "Submit" button. • Enter the roll number and date of birth as on the Haryana Board test admit card.