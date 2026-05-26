Tuesday, May 26, 2026 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim gets 30-day parole

Jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim gets 30-day parole

Ram Rahim will stay at his Sirsa-headquartered Dera during the parole period, said Dera spokesperson and advocate Jitender Khurana

Ram Rahim Singh, Ram Rahim, Ram, Gurmeet

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2017 after being convicted of raping two of his women disciples (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, serving a 20-year sentence for raping two women disciples, walked out of Sunaria jail in Rohtak on Tuesday morning after being granted a 30-day parole -- the 16th time he had been released from prison since his conviction in 2017.

The Dera chief will stay at his Sirsa-headquartered Dera during the parole period, said Dera spokesperson and advocate Jitender Khurana.

His latest release comes months after he was granted a similar parole in January. Before that, he was out on a 40-day parole in August 2025, a 21-day furlough in April 2025 and a 30-day parole in January 2025 ahead of the February 5 Delhi assembly polls.

 

He was also granted a 20-day parole on October 1, 2024, days before the October 5 Haryana assembly polls. a 21-day furlough in August 2024, and a three-week furlough in February 2022, barely two weeks before the Punjab assembly polls.

Sikh organisations, including the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, have previously criticised the repeated grant of parole and furlough to Ram Rahim.

Also Read

Ram Rahim, Gurmeet Ram Rahim

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim acquitted in 2002 journalist murder case

Stock Markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off 300 pts from day's low, Nifty tops 24000; Eternal, Hindalco lead gains

Container Corporation of India (Concor) share price

Concor shares slip 5% on posting weak Q4 results; PAT down 10% YoY

RCB vs GT key player battles

IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: RCB vs GT playing 11, batters vs bowlers match-ups

Mansukh Mandaviya, Mansukh, Mandaviya

Govt notifies rules for National Sports Tribunal, National Sports Board

In March, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had acquitted Ram Rahim Singh in the 2002 murder case of a journalist, seven years after he was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in the case by a special CBI court.

In May 2024, the high court had overturned another special CBI court order and acquitted Ram Rahim and four others in the 2002 murder of the sect's former manager, Ranjit Singh.

The Sirsa-headquartered Dera Sacha Sauda has a number of followers in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and other states. In Haryana, the Dera has a sizeable number of followers in many districts, including Sirsa, Fatehabad, Kurukshetra, Kaithal and Hisar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

heatwave

No relief from heatwave as India braces for intense heat in next 4-5 days

Mango, Alphonso mango

Heat, El Nino and Iran war batter Maharashtra's Alphonso mango trade

heatwave, hot summer, dehydration, water intake

India's scorching nights strain power grid, raise health concerns

Vijay, Tamil Nadu CM, C Joseph Vijay

TN CM Vijay announces waiver of loans up to ₹50,000 for marginal farmers

Delhi gymkhana club

Delhi Gymkhana seeks alternate land amid takeover row over unpaid dues

Topics : Dera Sacha Sauda Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks To Watch TodayTwisha Sharma CaseDividend Stocks TodayDelhi CNG Price HikeMotilal Oswal Sectorial PickQ4 Results TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance