Jaishankar, Saudi Arabian counterpart discusses partnership, West Asia

On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday (local time) held a meeting with his Saudi Arabian counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and discussed the West Asia situation and the strategic partnership.

In a post on social media platform X, Jaishankar wrote, "A productive conversation with FM HH @FaisalbinFarhan of Saudi Arabia. Discussed connectivity, the West Asia situation and our strategic partnership."

Notably, India and Saudi Arabia share centuries old economic and socio-cultural ties. Economic ties are an important aspect of the bilateral strategic partnership between two nations, according to the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia.

Jaishankar is currently in Munich, Germany, to attend the Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2024 from February 16-18. Earlier, he met Atlantic Council President Fred Kempe.

Earlier, EAM S Jaishankar met his counterpart from Norway, Espen Barth Eide, on Saturday and had a "big picture chat" with him in Munich, on the sidelines of the ongoing security conference in the German capital. The two leaders discussed reformed multilateralism, and the world order.

"A big picture chat with FM @EspenBarthEide of Norway on sidelines of MSC 2024," the EAM posted on X."Spoke about the imperative of reformed multilateralism and a more equitable world order," he added.

He also joined a session on 'Vishwa Mitra: Bridging the Divide', which was hosted by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), India, a New Delhi-based think tank."Joined @FaisalbinFarhan, @stephenharper, @vestager and @OSullivanMeghan in 'Vishwa Mitra: Bridging the Divide' session hosted by @orfonline. A lively discussion on the world order; past, present and upcoming," Jaishankar posted on X.

He also met his counterparts from Poland, Belgium, and Portugal on the sidelines of the Security Conference in Munich.

Jaishankar held a meeting with his Portuguese counterpart Joao Cravinho and shared views on recent global developments as they met.

In another post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Pleasure to meet FM of Portugal @JoaoCravinho, this time in Munich. Shared views on recent global developments."

During his meeting with Poland's Foreign Minister, Radoslaw Sikorski, the EAM discussed bilateral cooperation between the two countries across different domains.

"A deep discussion on the Ukraine conflict with FM @sikorskiradek of Poland today on MSC 2024 sidelines. Also exchanged views on our bilateral cooperation in different domains," he wrote on X.

In his meeting with the Belgian Foreign Minister, Hadja Lahbib, the EAM lauded the advancement in bilateral ties between India and Belgium.

"Good to meet FM of Belgium @hadjalahbib this morning in Munich. Glad to work with the Belgian Presidency of the EU, as well as in advancing our bilateral ties," the EAM posted on X.

The Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2024 got underway on February 16 in the German capital and will conclude on Sunday. The MSC 2024 offers a unique opportunity for high-level debates on the world's most pressing security challenges.