Low-danger level avalanche warning for 8 districts of Jammu and Kashmir

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2024 | 6:52 AM IST

Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Management Authority (JK DMA) said on Saturday that an avalanche with low danger level is likely to occur above 2200 metres over eight districts including Kupwara in the next 24 hours.
It said the avalanche is likely above 2200 metres over Bandipore, Baramulla, Kupwara, Ganderbal, Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch and Ramban.
In its warning, JKDMA asked people living in these areas to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche-prone areas.
JK DMA said in its post on X that people can dial 112 for help.
On February 9, a snow avalanche hit the Sarbal area of Sonamarg in Ganderbal district.
However, no loss of life or injuries were reported.

First Published: Feb 18 2024 | 6:52 AM IST

