Home / India News / Jal Shakti Ministry to launch digital system for rural water transparency

Jal Shakti Ministry to launch digital system for rural water transparency

The move marks a major step in the government's ongoing digital transformation of rural water governance

Water

According to the ministry, the upgraded module will serve as a digital registry for rural piped water schemes by introducing unique RPWSS IDs that provide each scheme with a traceable digital identity, according to an official statement.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 10:30 PM IST

The Ministry of Jal Shakti is set to roll out an upgraded Rural Piped Water Supply Schemes (RPWSS) module to strengthen monitoring, transparency, and accountability in rural drinking water services under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The move marks a major step in the government's ongoing digital transformation of rural water governance.

The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), which concluded weeks of deliberations on the initiative on Friday, demonstrated the new RPWSS module at a national meeting chaired by Ashok K K Meena, secretary of the DDWS.

According to the ministry, the upgraded module will serve as a digital registry for rural piped water schemes by introducing unique RPWSS IDs that provide each scheme with a traceable digital identity, according to an official statement.

 

The system is designed to enable real-time tracking, geo-tagging, and data-driven monitoring of water assets, enhancing transparency and efficiency in operation and maintenance.

"The new RPWSS module will be a cornerstone of transparent and accountable governance in the rural water sector," Meena said, urging states and Union Territories to complete the creation of RPWSS IDs by November 2025 to ensure comprehensive coverage and data integrity.

The upgraded platform, officials said, represents a major leap in building Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) for rural water management. It will create a GIS-based asset registry linking water sources, treatment plants, pipelines, and household connections through the PM Gati Shakti platform -- allowing for end-to-end visibility of water supply networks.

The ministry said the initiative will also empower Panchayats and Village Water and Sanitation Committees (VWSCs) with real-time, verified data to monitor system functionality and water quality, enabling better decision-making at the grassroots.

In addition to improving service delivery, the platform is expected to generate local livelihood opportunities in data management, asset mapping, predictive maintenance, and analytics, creating a new layer of digital capacity in rural areas, the ministry said.

Integrating real-time dashboards, predictive analytics, and decision-support systems, the RPWSS upgrade will facilitate smarter and more sustainable management of rural water assets under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India News Jal Shakti Ministry Drinking water Rural areas

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 10:30 PM IST

