Friday, October 10, 2025 | 10:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi Metro to begin early operations on Oct 12 for Vedanta half-marathon

Delhi Metro to begin early operations on Oct 12 for Vedanta half-marathon

According to a statement by the DMRC, metro services will begin at 3:15 am from terminal stations on the Red, Yellow, Blue, and Violet Lines

Delhi Metro

The lines include Rithala-Shaheed Sthal (Red Line), Samaypur Badli-Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line), Dwarka Sec-21-Noida Electronic City/Vaishali (Blue Line), and Kashmere Gate-Raja Nahar Singh (Violet Line). (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 10:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will start its train services early on four lines to facilitate participants of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon scheduled at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 12.

According to a statement by the DMRC, metro services will begin at 3:15 am from terminal stations on the Red, Yellow, Blue, and Violet Lines.

The lines include Rithala-Shaheed Sthal (Red Line), Samaypur Badli-Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line), Dwarka Sec-21-Noida Electronic City/Vaishali (Blue Line), and Kashmere Gate-Raja Nahar Singh (Violet Line).

Trains will run every 15 minutes between 3.15 am and 4 am and every 20 minutes between 4 am and 6 am. Regular Sunday schedules will apply after 6 am, it added.

 

Metro services on all other lines will start according to the regular Sunday timetable, the DMRC said.

Also Read

Fauja Singh

World's oldest marathoner Fauja Singh cremated with state honours in Beas

humanoid robots, humanoid robots marathon

China holds world's first robot half-marathon, most runners failed

Instead of liquidating their mutual funds, the LAMF model allows investors to leverage their portfolio to access credit and meet short-term funding needs.

Equity MF inflows ease 9% in Sept; gold, silver ETFs draw record sums

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services

Street cautious on TCS near-term outlook despite solid Q2 and AI ambitionspremium

Donald Trump, Sergio Gor

US envoy-designate Sergio Gor in India to discuss trade, bilateral ties

To assist runners, volunteers deployed by the marathon organisers will be stationed at key metro stations, including Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Jor Bagh, Janpath, and Jangpura.

The event organisers are also sponsoring the metro travel for participants, providing them with free to-and-fro rides.

Runners can collect wristbands with special QR codes along with their bibs from the organisers, the DMRC added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Over 17,000 rooftop solar plants installed in Delhi under govt's green push

YouTube Premium

YouTube India aims to unlock more growth via shopping, brand tie-ups

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

LIVE news: India remains committed to Afghanistan's sovereignty, says EAM Jaishankar

electric vehicle

Delhi govt may double two-wheeler EV subsidies in upcoming policy

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Manjinder Singh

Delhi govt launches innovation challenge of ₹50 lakh to curb air pollution

Topics : Marathon Delhi Metro Delhi Vedanta

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 10:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon