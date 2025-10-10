Friday, October 10, 2025 | 08:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Over 17,000 rooftop solar plants installed in Delhi under govt's green push

Over 17,000 rooftop solar plants installed in Delhi under govt's green push

Under this scheme, the Delhi government is providing a capital subsidy of ₹30,000 for solar plants up to 3 KW capacity

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, in an open letter to residents of the city, had appealed for the adoption of solar power. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 8:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The adoption of rooftop solar plants in the national capital is picking up gradually under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojna, with over 17,000 plants installed so far in a joint green push by the Delhi government and power discoms, officials said on Friday.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, in an open letter to residents of the city, had appealed for the adoption of solar power.

Under this scheme, the Delhi government is providing a capital subsidy of Rs 30,000 for solar plants up to 3 KW capacity. The banks offer loans for solar panel installation at the rates of 6.50-7 per cent, she said in the letter.

 

If someone installs a solar rooftop plant up to 3 KW, they will receive a total subsidy of Rs 1.08 lakh, Rs 78,000 from the Centre and Rs 30,000 from the Delhi government.

Furthermore, if a consumer's monthly electricity consumption is 500 units, they will enjoy a zero electricity bill after installing the 3 KW rooftop solar plant. Additionally, they will receive a monthly generation-based incentive (GBI) of Rs 900 for five years.

Also Read

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Manjinder Singh

Delhi govt launches innovation challenge of ₹50 lakh to curb air pollution

WhatsApp

Soon, Delhi residents can apply for birth, caste certificates via WhatsApp

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Reliability of Indian brands key to their global reach, says Delhi CM

stock markets

Krystal Integrated Services jumps 7% on bagging this deal from Delhi Govt

a

VK Malhotra: A lifetime devoted to nation, ideology and public service

As a result, consumers can expect to save approximately Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,200, depending on the power purchase adjustment costs charged by the discoms.

BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) have energised 11,100 solar rooftop connections, including individuals, educational institutions, industries and commercial consumers till September 2025, a BSES official stated.

This has added over 228 MW of clean capacity to Delhi's grid, he said, adding that the move has empowered households, reduced consumer bills, and cut down emissions.

The BSES discoms have been working to expand domestic solar rooftops through various outreach initiatives, including Solar Camps, mobile 'Surya Rath' roadshows, 'Solar Melas' attended by local MLAs and MPs, RWA meets under 'BSES Apke Dwar', 'nukkad nataks' (street plays), door-to-door visits, and social media promotions, he said.

A Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) spokesperson informed that the discom has surpassed a cumulative rooftop solar capacity of 100 MW within its areas of operation.

So far, over 6,300 solar installations have been energised, supporting Delhi's broader renewable energy targets, he added.

The rooftop solar installations under TPDDL areas include 4,680 domestic consumers, 1,616 commercial and industrial setups, and 42 under virtual net metering (VNM) and group net metering (GNM) schemes.

Under these schemes, the excess solar power, beyond consumption, is shifted to the power grid, for which consumers receive incentives on their bills.

Discom officials noted that the solar rooftops enable citizens to generate clean electricity, and each new solar connection brings residents closer to the goal of a clean and green Delhi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

YouTube Premium

YouTube India aims to unlock more growth via shopping, brand tie-ups

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

LIVE news: India remains committed to Afghanistan's sovereignty, says EAM Jaishankar

electric vehicle

Delhi govt may double two-wheeler EV subsidies in upcoming policy

World Heart Day 2025, heart disease prevention, cardiovascular health

BITS Pilani develops flexible gold electrodes for cardiac detection

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa

Assam govt announces results for 7,650 Grade III recruitment posts

Topics : Delhi government Rekha Gupta Green energy solar panel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 8:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon