MSM to help 10,000 students for higher education across top varsities

Global education solutions provider MSM on Tuesday said it is targeting to facilitate over 10,000 Indian students who are looking to pursue higher education in different universities of the world.

The company helps students to get admissions in more than 1,200 universities across the US, Canada, Australia and the UK.

MSM Founder Sanjay Laul said that since 2012, they have facilitated more than 1.45 lakh students find the right universities of their choice.

Overall in 2022, about 2,26,450 students went to study in Canada; over 1,90,000 in the US, over 1,30,000 to the UK and about 60,000 opted for Australia as their choice for higher education, he said.

"We are targeting more than 10 thousand students from the Indian market this year," Laul said.

Going by the current trend, these numbers are expected to grow by about 20 per cent in the next few years, he added.

Talking about the expansion plans, he said the company is working with more than 3,500 agents in India which help provide the right mix of students for the partner universities. The company is planning to open 50 offices this financial year and plans to hire 1,500 employees by the end of 2024.

The company already has 450 employees in India.

On the government's policies on education, Laul said they are futuristic and promising.

The only thing which needs attention is its implementation and for both the central and state governments to come together to implement the national education policy.