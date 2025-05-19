Monday, May 19, 2025 | 03:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 'You should be shameful': SC slams minister for Col Sofiya Qureshi remark

'You should be shameful': SC slams minister for Col Sofiya Qureshi remark

Supreme Court rejects Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah's apology as 'insincere', directs SIT probe led by a woman officer into FIR over remarks against Army's Col Sofiya Qureshi

Vijay Shah, Sofiya Qureshi

The Supreme Court rebuked Minister Vijay Shah for his 'shameful' comments on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 3:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Monday came down heavily on Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah for his controversial remarks targeting Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, a decorated officer of the Indian Army.
 
Calling the remarks “shameful", the court rejected Shah’s apology and ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by a woman officer, to probe the case registered against him.
 
A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh said it had reviewed Shah’s apology and videos and found them "lacking in sincerity".
 
“The entire nation was in shame due to the comments… We saw your videos. You were on the verge of using very filthy language, but somehow better sense prevailed or you didn’t find the suitable words. You should be shameful. The entire country is proud of our Army and you made this statement,” Justice Kant said.
 
 
“What kind of apology was this? You should have simply admitted your mistake and apologised. But instead, you say ‘if’ you said this or that, then you apologise. This is not the way to seek an apology,” he added. 

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court orders equal pensions for all HC judges, ending disparity

BR Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna, Ramkrishna Gavai, CJI

'It's about respect': CJI Gavai flags absence of officials in Maharashtra

Airtel, Vodafone

SC rejects Vodafone, Airtel, Tata pleas for AGR dues waiver on interest

Ashoka University Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad

Ashoka University professor challenges arrest, Supreme Court to hear plea

Supreme Court, SC

All high court judges entitled to full pension, rules Supreme Court

 

SIT ordered, woman officer to lead

 
The Supreme Court directed the Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police to form a three-member SIT headed by an Inspector General (IG) rank officer, with at least one woman officer.
 
The SIT must be constituted by 10 am on Tuesday and submit its first report by May 28.
 
An FIR was registered against Shah on May 14 in Indore district, following a suo motu order by the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which condemned his use of “language of the gutters.” 
 

Charges under BNS and political fallout

 
The FIR cites Sections 152, 196(1)(b), and 197(1)(c) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including offences related to promoting enmity, making inflammatory statements, and actions endangering India’s sovereignty and unity.
 
Shah had made the remarks on May 12 following the Indian Army's Operation Sindoor. Without naming Col Qureshi directly, he said, “You widowed sisters of our community, so a sister of your community will strip you naked. Modi ji proved that the daughters of your community can be sent to Pakistan to take revenge.”
 
Following widespread backlash, Shah issued a statement saying he was ready to “apologise 10 times” if his remarks had hurt anyone and added that he respected Col Qureshi “more than his sister".
 
The Bench rejected his defence. “Being a public representative, the minister ought to have led by example and used every single word sensibly,” it said. 
 

More From This Section

Jama Masjid, Sambhal

LIVE news updates: Allahabad HC junks plea over survey of Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal

Rain, Bengaluru Rains, Spawn cyclone, Karnataka Rains

Bengaluru weather: IMD issues yellow alert, heavy rainfall expected today

Metro, Delhi Metro

Land, parking to policy: What changes have been recommended for metro rail

arrest

2 held in Punjab's Gurdaspur for leaking sensitive information to Pak's ISI

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi likely to visit Sikkim on May 29 for 50th statehood anniversary

Topics : Supreme Court Operation Sindoor Madhya Pradesh BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 19 2025 | 3:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerVodafone idea share dropDelhi weather TodayAccretion Pharma IPO Allotment TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon