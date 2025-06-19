Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 08:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Justice Varma failed to account for cash found at residence: SC panel

Justice Varma failed to account for cash found at residence: SC panel

The in-house committee said Justice Varma failed to explain the origin of recovered cash, rejected conspiracy claims, and accepted transfer without protest

CCPA, Central Consumer Protection Authority, ORDER, JUSTICE, COURT ORDER

The committee also concluded that the storeroom where the fire broke out—and where the cash was found—was clearly within the judge’s residential premises.

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 8:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The in-house committee constituted to probe the allegations of cash discovery at the residence of Justice Yashwant Varma has concluded that the money recovered from the storeroom of the judge’s house was unaccounted for and that he failed to provide a plausible explanation for its origin—thereby justifying his impeachment, the panel said.
 
"The factum of the burnt cash having been found in the storeroom was undeniably established, and therefore the burden shifted upon Justice Varma to account for the said cash by giving a plausible explanation, which he failed to do—offering only a flat denial and a bald plea of conspiracy," the report stated. It added that Justice Varma was unable to prove the cash belonged to someone else by disclosing the identity of the supposed owner.
 
 
The committee also concluded that the storeroom where the fire broke out—and where the cash was found—was clearly within the judge’s residential premises. Control over the room and access permissions rested solely with Justice Varma or his family members.
 
"In view of the categorical statements by security personnel that discipline was maintained and that no one could access the house without permission from family members, it is well-nigh impossible for currency to be planted in the storeroom of a sitting judge, which is monitored by a static 1+4 guard and a personal security officer stationed at the gate at all times, not to mention several long-serving domestic staff housed in six staff quarters," the report said.
 
The committee also noted that at least two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on guard duty told them that the “door of the storeroom was locked at the time of the fire and that they had assisted in breaking it open”.

Also Read

Burnt cash at Justice Yashwant Varma house

Cash discovery row: Three-member panel seeks Justice Varma's impeachment

Delhi High Court

Impact on biz no valid reason to set aside injunction: HC on trademark row

PremiumDelhi High Court

IPO-bound Allchem in legal tussle with Alkem over trademark infringement

Delhi HC

Terror funding case: HC rejects bail plea of separatist leader Shabir Shah

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court sets aside Delhi HC order of disqualifying NCISMC chairperson

 
The in-house committee, comprising Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Sheel Nagu, Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court G S Sandhawalia, and Karnataka High Court judge Anu Sivaraman, rejected Justice Varma’s claim that the incident was a setup to frame him. In his written response, Justice Varma had referred to a prior attempt on social media to discredit him.
 
"Neither has any specific individual been named as responsible for the alleged planting, nor has any motive been put forth as to why he would be targeted. Furthermore, the theory has not been elaborated upon before us," the panel noted. 
 
Accepted transfer quietly
 
The committee also found that neither Justice Varma nor any member of his household made an effort to report the incident or secure CCTV footage, even after being informed on 17 March 2025 that photos and videos of the burnt cash at his residence were circulating.
 
The panel highlighted that after the incident, Justice Varma quietly accepted his transfer to the Allahabad High Court.
 
"The categorical acceptance on 20.03.2025—immediately and without demur—of his repatriation to Allahabad, expressed as 'respectfully accepting the decision', would, in normal circumstances, follow consultation with family members and an attempt to understand the reason for transfer, having served at the Delhi High Court for the past three years,” the report said.
 
The committee examined 55 witnesses and visited the site of the accidental fire, which occurred around 11:35 p.m. on 14 March 2025 at the official residence of Justice Varma, then serving on the Delhi High Court and now a judge of the Allahabad High Court.
 
Based on the panel’s findings, former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna has written to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recommending Justice Varma’s impeachment.

More From This Section

Campbell Wilson

'Right engine was overhauled, left inspected': Air India CEO on plane crash

Thug Life box office collection day 7

LIVE news updates: Karnataka promises security for theatres if Kamal Haasan's Thug Life releases

Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi's new official address: Bungalow No 5, Sunehri Bagh Road

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi allows IAs, RAs to use MFs, overnight funds to meet deposit norms

Air India, plane crash

AI171 black box not being sent to US for forensic probe, clarifies Centre

Topics : Delhi High Court Indian Judiciary

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 8:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDividend TodayPremier League 2025 ScheduleLatest News LIVEPune Palkhi 2025 Traffic AdvisoryGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon