K'taka: Lokayukta raids 48 locations to probe alleged charges of corruption

Lokayukta on Thursday raided 48 locations across Karnataka, probing charges of alleged corruption by officials.

The raids are being carried out at 48 locations since morning inlcuding Bidar, Dharwad, Kodagu, Raichur, Davangere, and Chitradurga.

A former Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) engineer in Davangere, a Constable in Bidar and a sub district officer in Kodagu are among those who have been raided by the Lokaykta.

Lokayukta officials have also raided a district official in Madikeri district. Searches are ongoing in different parts of Mysore city and district. An audit search at Harangi Reservoir Superintendent Engineer's residence is being carried out.

In Kodagu the Lokayuta has searched residence of a dsitrict collector in Priyapattana. Raids are also taking place on a Revenue inspector of Mahadevapura division, at his residence at Banashankari, Bengaluru.

Searches are being carried out at a Belgaum corporation Assistant commissioners residence in Dharwad. Officials are verifying documents in his residence.

Lokayukta is probing charges of alleged corruption by these officials. These officials face charges of accumulating disproportionate assets.

The raids are underway and further details are awaited.