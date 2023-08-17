Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.33%)
65324.53 -214.89
Nifty (-0.33%)
19399.85 -65.15
Nifty Smallcap (0.59%)
5361.20 + 31.60
Nifty Midcap (0.43%)
37963.05 + 161.40
Nifty Bank (0.09%)
43987.85 + 41.45
Heatmap

K'taka: Lokayukta raids 48 locations to probe alleged charges of corruption

The raids are being carried out at 48 locations since morning inlcuding Bidar, Dharwad, Kodagu, Raichur, Davangere, and Chitradurga

Corruption

A former Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) engineer in Davangere, a Constable in Bidar and a sub district officer in Kodagu are among those who have been raided by the Lokaykta.

ANI New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 10:33 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Lokayukta on Thursday raided 48 locations across Karnataka, probing charges of alleged corruption by officials.
The raids are being carried out at 48 locations since morning inlcuding Bidar, Dharwad, Kodagu, Raichur, Davangere, and Chitradurga.
A former Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) engineer in Davangere, a Constable in Bidar and a sub district officer in Kodagu are among those who have been raided by the Lokaykta.
Lokayukta officials have also raided a district official in Madikeri district. Searches are ongoing in different parts of Mysore city and district. An audit search at Harangi Reservoir Superintendent Engineer's residence is being carried out.
In Kodagu the Lokayuta has searched residence of a dsitrict collector in Priyapattana. Raids are also taking place on a Revenue inspector of Mahadevapura division, at his residence at Banashankari, Bengaluru.
Searches are being carried out at a Belgaum corporation Assistant commissioners residence in Dharwad. Officials are verifying documents in his residence.

Also Read

Uflex down 25% in 1 wk on tax raid report, hits lowest level since May 2021

Jagadish Shettar files nomination from Hubli-Dharwad-Central constituency

Uflex drops 4%, hits 52-wk low on report of Income-Tax raid at Noida office

Denying me ticket will cost 20-25 seats in Karnataka: BJP's Shettar

Karnataka to get 2nd Vande Bharat Express in July: Union Min Joshi

US Congressional delegation's visit solidified ties: Indian Americans

Murmu to launch advanced stealth frigate, de-addiction campaign in Kolkata

Heavy rains trigger landslides in Manipur, at least 500 trucks stranded

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram lander to separate from propulsion module today

Top headlines: Boeing starts production of Apache choppers for Indian Army

Lokayukta is probing charges of alleged corruption by these officials. These officials face charges of accumulating disproportionate assets.
The raids are underway and further details are awaited.
Topics : Lokayukta Karnataka India corruption raid corruption

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceHyundai-General Motors DealStock to watch todayIMD Weather Update TodayThe Vaccine WarPM-eBus SewaiPhone 15 ProductionUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Coal India capex spending grows 8.5% to Rs 4,700 cr in Apr-Jul: OfficialsM&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Schools, colleges in Himachal to remain shut today, death toll rises to 57Yamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customersApple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmenIndia's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon