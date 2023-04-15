close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Denying me ticket will cost 20-25 seats in Karnataka: BJP's Shettar

The BJP has not yet released the list of candidates for 12 constituencies, including Hubli-Dharwad Central

Press Trust of India Hubballi (K'taka)
Former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar

Former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2023 | 2:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In a rebellious tone, former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar, who was asked by the BJP high command to drop his candidature for the Assembly election from Hubli-Dharwad Central segment, has said denying him a ticket will have a bearing on at least 20 to 25 seats in the state.

Addressing reporters here, the senior BJP leader said he would wait for the party's decision on the ticket till Sunday to decide his next course of action.

The BJP has not yet released the list of candidates for 12 constituencies, including Hubli-Dharwad Central.

"I will wait till tomorrow and then I will decide my next course of action," Shettar told reporters here on Friday night.

When questioned about the impact on the BJP for treating senior party functionaries in such a manner, he said the ruling dispensation has to think about it.

"The party has to ensure that it should not have any negative impact. Even former CM B S Yediyurappa has said that if Shettar does not get a ticket, then it will have a bearing not in just one place...it will have an immediate effect in many constituencies in north Karnataka -- at least 20 to 25 constituencies," Shettar said.

Also Read

Karnataka CM Bommai releases logo and mascot of National Youth Festival

Third gender denoted as a 'caste' in Bihar's recent caste-based survey

BJP will come back with absolute majority in Karnataka: Yediyurappa

Shah to visit poll-bound K'taka on Saturday; to address rally in Belagavi

Aero India 2023: Karnataka to add to strength of defence, says Bommai

Karnataka polls: CM Basavaraj Bommai files his nomination from Shiggaon

Will stand with Left parties in 2024 LS elections, says JD(S) HD Deve Gowda

Ahead of Karnataka assembly polls, Sharad Pawar chairs NCP meeting

Karnataka election: BJP's first list of 189 candidates include 52 new faces

BJP to release list of candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls 2023

"It will indeed will have an effect across Karnataka but the immediate impact will be seen in 20 to 25 constituencies," he added.

As some of the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation councillors offered to tender their resignation, the senior leader said he was grateful to them for showing their affection towards him.

"They (councillors) have expressed their displeasure. They are hurt. For them, it's enough now. Their feelings are hurt so they are expressing their anger by resigning from the municipal corporation," the former Karnataka Assembly speaker said.

Shettar added that that he will take note of the councillors' opinion and then decide the next step.

To a query that some top BJP functionaries were confident of Shettar getting the ticket, he said he was aware of such statements but he wanted "the result".

Shettar held a press conference on April 11 saying that he received a call from Delhi where a senior party functionary asked him to drop his candidature to make way for young people.

He said this was not acceptable to him and expressed his resolve to contest the election this time come what may.

The BJP has so far put out a list of 212 candidates for the Assembly election and has not yet announced the names of remaining 12 seats.

The 224-seat Assembly in Karnataka will go to polls on May 10 and the results are scheduled to come out on May 13.

Topics : Karnataka polls | Jagadish Shettar | BJP | Politics

First Published: Apr 15 2023 | 2:52 PM IST

Karnataka election: BJP's first list of 189 candidates include 52 new faces

BJP
2 min read

BJP to release list of candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls 2023

BJP
2 min read

There will be change of power in 2024, 5 states to decide destiny: Raut

Sanjay Raut
1 min read

Rahul Gandhi to address poll rally in Karnataka's Kolar on April 10

Rahul Gandhi, congress
2 min read

BJP to finalise candidate list for 224 Karnataka seats soon: Yediyurappa

B S Yediyurappa
3 min read

Q4 results: Infosys slashes FY24 revenue growth guidance to 4-7%

Infosys
4 min read

Stock of this conductor manufacturer has zoomed 100% in 2.5 months

bull, markets, shares, stocks, bse, growth, sensex, nse
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Can a CEO change impact a company's stock performance? Some insights here

Boardroom, management, india inc, corporate, companies, firms
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Renuka, EID Parry: Sugar stocks to sweeten as global prices hit 11 yr-high

sugar
4 min read

Infosys Q4 results: Net profit rises 7.8% to Rs 6,128 cr; revenue up 16%

Infosys Limited Corporate Head Office
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon