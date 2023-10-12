close
K'taka to appeal against order to release 3,000 cusecs of water to TN

Earlier on Wednesday, Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) has decided that Karnataka has to ensure the release of 3000 cusecs of water starting October 16 till October 31

Siddaramaiah

According to the statement, CWRC during its 88th meeting made crucial decisions regarding water allocation and shortages pertaining to the ongoing Cauvery river water dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 2:34 PM IST
After the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC) order to Karnataka to release 3000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister said the state government will protect the interest of the farmers and they will appeal against it.
DK Shivakumar said, "When I was the power minister, I added more than 12,000 MW of power. When the BJP regime was there they did not plan to add any power. Normally there is a 12-15% growth every year... Almost 200 talukas are in drought and people are finding it very difficult. To generate power, a lot of water is needed. Coal issue is also there... We have an inflow of 8,000-9,000 cusecs but still, we will protect the interest of the farmers... We will appeal against it,"
Earlier on Wednesday, Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) has decided that Karnataka has to ensure the release of 3000 cusecs of water starting October 16 till October 31.
According to the statement, CWRC during its 88th meeting made crucial decisions regarding water allocation and shortages pertaining to the ongoing Cauvery river water dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
"After deliberation, the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) reached a decision. Karnataka has been mandated to ensure the release of water from its reservoirs in such a manner that the flow at Biligundlu is maintained at 3000 cusecs. This directive is effective from 8 am on October 16, 2023, and is to be upheld until October 31, 2023," the statement read.
Karnataka in its presentation expressed its inability to release water to Biligundlu, except for contributions from the uncontrolled catchment.
As per the statement, Karnataka presented a concerning report, indicating a substantial 50.891 per cent shortfall in cumulative inflows to its reservoirs up to October 10, 2023. This shortfall was attributed to extreme hydro-meteorological conditions, it added.
While Tamil Nadu, recognizing the severity of the situation, made a formal request to Karnataka.
They urged Karnataka to release 16,000 cusecs of water for the next 15 days, the statement added.
Earlier the Tamil Nadu assembly had passed a resolution calling on the Centre to ensure that Karnataka continued to release Cauvery Water as per the orders of the Water Management Authority. The resolution was tabled by TN Chief Minister MK Stalin and passed unanimously.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Karnataka Karnataka government Tamil Nadu Cauvery water row

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 2:34 PM IST

