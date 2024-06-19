Kanchanjunga crash: Goods train was moving at 4 times permitted speed

As many as 10 people, including the driver of the goods train, died in the accident. (PTI photo)

Kanchanjunga train crash updates: The goods train that collided with the Kanchanjunga Express train in West Bengal’s Darjeeling on Monday, was running at four times the permissible speed limit, an initial probe has found.





As many as 10 people, including the driver of the goods train, died in the accident, which took place near New Jalpaiguri. Around 40 people, including the assistant loco pilot of the goods train were among injured.

According to a report by The Hindustan Times, the goods train was moving at a speed of 40 kmph when it hit the rear compartments of the passenger train, derailing three of its coaches.

It was earlier reported that the route suffered from an automatic signalling system failure since about 6 am in the morning on that day. The accident took place around 9 am.

What is the rule for trains during automatic system failure?

Following a malfunction in the automatic signalling system, the passenger train received a written authorisation, labelled as TA 912, granting it permission to proceed at reduced speeds. As per regulations, trains may travel at 15 kmph under clear conditions, while the speed limit is further reduced to 10 kmph in rainy conditions, which was the case on the fateful day.

Earlier, reports indicated that the Kanchanjunga Express had received a written pass, allowing it to travel at a speed of 10 kmph. However, it was unclear whether the goods train had also received a similar pass, which would be a key part of the investigation.

According to news report, all train drivers passing through the section were issued the pass. When a TA 912 pass is issued, the drivers are supposed to stop at each defective signal for a minute and proceed at 10 kmph.

Poor visibility could have contributed to the crash

One of the officials also said that poor visibility could also be among the reasons behind the crash.

The Railways blamed the goods train driver for the accident, alleging that he disregarded the signal. However, former officials argued that there should have been an ‘absolute block’ instead of an automatic block system in place to allow only one train to pass through the section in the event of a system failure.

This could have averted the accident, Shiv Gopal Mishra, the general secretary of the All India Railwaymen Federation, said.

To this an official of the Railways responded by saying that an absolute block is implemented when the situation is expected to last for a longer duration. They said this failure was likely to be rectified “soon.”