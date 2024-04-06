Sensex (    %)
                             
Kannur blast: 4 held in connection with blast that killed 1, injured 3

Sayooj was caught from Palakkad while allegedly trying to escape to Coimbatore in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, police said

Kerala blast

Representational image

Press Trust of India Kannur (Kerala)
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2024 | 3:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Four persons were arrested on Saturday in connection with the blast near Panur here a day ago that claimed one life and caused injuries to three others, police said.
Police said that the arrested accused, the three injured persons and the one who died, all of them were CPI(M) workers or supporters, a claim that has been denied by the Left party.
A senior officer of Panur police station said that they have arrested Shebin Lal, K Atul, K K Arun and Sayooj all of whom were allegedly present when the country-made bomb being made had exploded.
Sayooj was caught from Palakkad while allegedly trying to escape to Coimbatore in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, police said.
Three others -- Vineesh, Vinod and Ashwanth -- who were also injured in the blast are undergoing treatment, it added.
CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said that the party has no connection with those involved in the incident as they had attacked party members in the past.
He said there was no need for the party to make weapons during the election time and such allegations against the CPI(M) were false propaganda.
Govindan was apparently referring to the Congress-led UDF allegations that the bomb was being made by CPI(M) workers to disrupt the election process.
Congress MLA Shafi Parambil, who is contesting from the Vatakara Lok Sabha seat and RSP MLA K K Rema, together carried out a peace march during the day in Vatakara in protest against the blast incident.
They both alleged that CPI(M) workers made the bomb on the directions of the party.
The blast on Friday in this north Kerala district had stirred up the political waters in the state with both the Congress and the BJP blaming the CPI(M) for it, while the Left party denied any involvement in the incident.
Sheril, a resident of Kaivelikkal, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode. The other injured person, Vineesh, lost one palm, according to the police.

First Published: Apr 06 2024 | 3:16 PM IST

