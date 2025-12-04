Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Karnataka extends one day of monthly paid menstrual leave to govt employees

Karnataka extends one day of monthly paid menstrual leave to govt employees

Now, on December 2, the government has ordered the granting of one day of menstrual leave every month to female government employees of the state with immediate effect

periods, women, menstrual cycle, tampons, pads

Women government employees between the age group 18 and 52, who undergo menstruation, are eligible to avail this leave | Image: Freepik

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Karnataka government has extended one day of paid menstrual leave per month to employees in the government sector as well.

The government had last month issued an order mandating one day of paid menstrual leave per month to women aged 18-52, working in permanent, contractual and outsourced jobs.

It is applicable to women working in all industries and establishments registered under the Factories Act, 1948; Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1961; Plantation Workers Act, 1951; Beedi and Cigar Workers (Conditions of Employment) Act, 1966; and Motor Transport Workers Act, 1961, it had said.

Now, on December 2, the government has ordered the granting of one day of menstrual leave every month to female government employees of the state with immediate effect.

 

Women government employees between the age group 18 and 52, who undergo menstruation, are eligible to avail this leave.

Also Read

Prajwal Revanna

HC rejects Prajwal Revanna's plea to suspend life sentence in rape case

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar

'We are united': Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar reject leadership-change buzz

KTET Admit Card 2025

KTET Admit Card 2025: KARTET hall tickets released at official website

DK Shivakumar, Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah

Karnataka power tussle: Shivakumar to meet CM Siddaramaiah over breakfast

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM, DK Sivakumar

CM Siddaramaiah to visit Shivakumar's residence on Dec 2 amid unity push

The authority competent to grant casual leave may grant menstrual leave, and no medical certificate is required to avail this leave, the order said.

This leave should be entered separately in the leave/attendance book, and the menstrual leave should not be combined with any other leave, it added.

The Bangalore Hotels Association (BHA) had recently approached the Karnataka High Court challenging the state government's directive in November making menstrual leave compulsory for women employees across various sectors.

The association has questioned the very basis of the order, highlighting that the state itself has not extended such leave to women working in government departments.

It termed the order discriminatory, pointing out that the state, despite being one of the largest employers of women, has not implemented a similar provision for its own workforce.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Parliament Winter Session day 4 Live Updates

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: LS, RS resume proceedings, discussions on tobacco excise bill likely

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

Navy Day: President Murmu extends greetings to Indian Navy, salutes bravery

indigo airlines, indigo

33 outbound Indigo flights likely to be cancelled from Hyderabad today

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

India-Russia ties stem from 1955 Indo-Soviet partnership: Congress

Naidu, Adani

Andhra CM Naidu reviews ongoing infra projects with Gautam Adani

Topics : Menstrual leave Karnataka Karnataka government Govt employees

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi MCD Bypolls ResultsVladimir Putin India VisitManipur GST Amendment BillYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon