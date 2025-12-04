Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 10:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Navy Day: President Murmu extends greetings to Indian Navy, salutes bravery

Navy Day: President Murmu extends greetings to Indian Navy, salutes bravery

Navy Day is observed as an acknowledgement of the Navy's role in the country's defence, and December 4 was chosen to celebrate the day to commemorate its valour against Pakistan during the 1971 war

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

The nation salutes the brave men and women who safeguard our maritime borders and national interests with courage, vigilance and unwavering commitment: Murmu | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday extended greetings to Indian Navy personnel, veterans, and their families on Navy Day and said the nation salutes the brave men and women who safeguard maritime borders and national interests with courage, vigilance, and unwavering commitment.

From securing trade routes and strengthening the blue economy to leading humanitarian missions, the Indian Navy embodies discipline, compassion and responsibility, she said in a post on X.

Navy Day is observed as an acknowledgement of the Navy's seminal role in the country's defence, and December 4 was chosen to celebrate the day to commemorate its valour against Pakistan during the 1971 war when it inflicted heavy losses on the enemy.

 

"Warm greetings to Indian Navy personnel, veterans and their families on Navy Day! The nation salutes the brave men and women who safeguard our maritime borders and national interests with courage, vigilance and unwavering commitment," Murmu said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

