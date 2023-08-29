Karnataka govt all set to launch women financial aid scheme tomorrow

Fulfilling another key pre-poll promise, the Congress government in Karnataka would launch 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme, offering monthly aid of Rs 2,000 each to about 1.1 crore women heads of family, at a public function in Mysuru on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar offered prayers on Tuesday at the famous Chamundeshwari temple in the district headquarters town of Mysuru, where the scheme would be launched by AICC President M Mallikarjun Kharge at the function that would also be attended by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

"As many as 1.1 crore women heads of households will be given Rs 2,000 every month," Siddararamaiah told reporters in Mysuru, his home district. The government has earmarked Rs 17,500 crore for 'Gruha Lakshmi' programme in the current financial year.

'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme is one of the five pre-poll 'guarantees' of the Congress, which ousted the BJP from power in the Assembly elections held in May.

Asked if implementing the 'guarantees' was a challenge, the Chief Minister said it was not so. "There should be political will. Our party and government has political will," he pointed out.

The Chief Minister said opposition parties were alleging that the government would not be able to implement the 'guarantees' and that it would lead to financial bankruptcy. But we have been successfully implementing them, he added.

Also Read Gruha Lakshmi: Registration begins for Congress' guarantee scheme in K'taka K'taka govt set to launch 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme, Kharge, Rahul to attend 'Will implement all five promises': Kharge after Cong victory in Karnataka 'Gruha Jyothi' to benefit 315,000 people in Udupi alone: Karnataka minister JK Lakshmi Cement Q4 results: Net profit falls 40% to Rs 110 crore Union territory status of J-K is not permanent thing: Centre tells SC Centre to cut LPG cylinders price by Rs 200 for PMUY beneficiaries: Report Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan expands his cabinet ahead of elections NIA files chargesheet against 2 members of Al-Qaeda-linked terrorist group Prez Murmu accepts credentials from 4 nations' envoys at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Siddaramaiah on Monday had said about one lakh people would gather at the public function to mark the launch of the flagship scheme.

He had stressed that it would be a government function in which Kharge and Gandhi would attend the event in their capacity as Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, and as Lok Sabha member, respectively. "It's not a party function," he had said.

The Chief Minister had said the state government has already implemented three of the five 'guarantees' (pre-poll promises) -- 'Shakti', 'Gruha Jyothi' and 'Anna Bhagya' -- and noted that 'Gruha Lakshmi' is the fourth one. The fifth one is the 'Yuva Nidhi' scheme that promises to provide unemployment allowance to the state's youth.