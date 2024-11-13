Business Standard
Home / India News / Karnataka govt's venture capital programme to bring investment of $17.5 bn

Karnataka govt's venture capital programme to bring investment of $17.5 bn

The programme Venture Capital Connect organised during the upcoming Bengaluru Tech Summit is expected to draw over 50 leading global investors, including family offices, angel investors

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Venture Capital Connect, a three-day programme connecting startups and investors, is being organised by the Department of Electronics, IT, and Biotechnology (Bt), Government of Karnataka, as part of the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024 (BTS 2024) from November 19-21. The government said the programme is expected to attract over 50 leading global investors, including family offices, angel investors, and venture capital firms, with a combined potential investment fund of more than $17.5 billion. The government did not disclose specific details about these investors or the timeline for when the investments might materialise.
 
More than 322 startups across a diverse range of sectors have registered to participate in the programme, of which 118 have applied for patents. This includes 23 ideation-stage startups, 142 early-traction-stage startups, 75 concept-validation-stage startups, and 82 growth-stage startups. These startups will have the opportunity to showcase their innovations to top investors and receive valuable insights and mentorship on scaling their businesses. Investors attending will gain unique access to a robust pipeline of innovative, high-growth startups across various technology sectors.
 
 
The programme is strongly focused on catalysing growth specifically for Karnataka-based startups, with support from leading investment associations and registered venture capital networks in India. This initiative aligns with the state’s commitment to fostering innovation, providing Karnataka-based startups with access to substantial capital and mentorship.
 
Priyank Kharge, Minister for Information Technology, Biotechnology, and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Government of Karnataka, said, “Karnataka has always been at the forefront of innovation, and with BTS 2024, we are amplifying this momentum by creating a direct bridge between our startups and global investors. This programme is more than a funding opportunity; it is a strategic investment in the future of Karnataka’s entrepreneurs, who are shaping tomorrow’s technology landscape.”
 
The Venture Capital Connect programme is just one of many initiatives for the startup community at BTS 2024. The event will also feature a dedicated startup track with three days of engaging panels and keynotes, a Startup Pavilion for entrepreneurs to showcase their innovative products and solutions, a product launch arena, and networking programmes.

Also Read

PE & VC leaders speak at India's biggest banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) event, the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit on Friday.

BS BFSI Summit: Public listings allow profitable exits for PEs, say experts

Venture Capital, fundraise, venture debt

Best of BS Opinion: Global VCs at crossroads, Policy process, more

PremiumVenture Capital, fundraise, venture debt

The state of global venture capital: India must avoid Western pitfalls

Premiummoney, funds, finance,

Inflexor Ventures aims to raise Rs 1,200-1,700 cr for its third fund

Venture capital firm Peak XV Partners, formerly known as Sequoia India and Southeast Asia, has announced a 16 per cent reduction in its 2022 vintage fund as part of a strategic shift towards investing in a “measured manner” amid elevated valuations i

Venture capital firm CRV planning to do something rare: Give money back

Topics : venture capitalists Karnataka government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 8:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon