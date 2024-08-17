Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Karnataka Guv grants sanction for prosecution of Siddaramiah in MUDA scam

Karnataka Guv grants sanction for prosecution of Siddaramiah in MUDA scam

Based on a petition filed by advocate-activist T J Abraham, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot had issued a 'showcause notice' on July 26 directing the CM to submit his reply to the allegations

Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has granted sanction for prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment 'scam', official sources said on Saturday.
"The Governor has granted sanction for prosecution against the Chief Minister. It is based on three petitions filed by T J Abraham, one Pradeep and Snehamayi Krishna," an official at the Raj Bhavan told PTI.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Based on a petition filed by advocate-activist T J Abraham, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot had issued a "showcause notice" on July 26 directing the Chief Minister to submit his reply to the allegations against him within seven days as to why permission for prosecution should not be granted against him.
The Karnataka government had on August 1 "strongly advised" the Governor to withdraw his "showcause notice" to the Chief Minister and alleged "gross misuse of the Constitutional Office ' of the Governor.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Siddaramaiah Foxconn CEO meet

Siddaramaiah asks Foxconn to invest more in K'taka, assures full support

Siddaramaiah

Guarantee schemes to stay, says Siddaramaiah, highlights issues with Centre

Siddaramaiah

BJP-JD(S) protest march seeking Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah resignation

Siddaramaiah

Oppn tarnishing image with false charges regarding MUDA scam: Siddaramaiah

B S Yediyurappa

Truth will come out when court decides on POSCO case, says Yediyurappa

Topics : Siddaramaiah Karnataka Karnataka government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAmrit Udyan Booking DetailsWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon