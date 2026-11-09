K'taka HC ruling: Can ED pursue money laundering without a criminal case?

The Karnataka High Court in its ruling dated November 6 said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) cannot act as a “super cop” by initiating proceedings for offences outside its statutory powers. The court further quashed proceedings against Congress leader KY Nanje Gowda and others. It held that the agency can not continue money-laundering proceedings based on an underlying criminal case that had been closed.

The ruling relies on the Y B Ashwathnarayan and others v. Union of India and Anr., emphasising the limits of the ED’s powers under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

What can the ED investigate under the money-laundering law?

The ED is the premier government financial investigation and economic intelligence agency. Section 3 defines money laundering as involvement in activities connected with the proceeds of crime, including concealing, possessing, acquiring or using such property.The ED investigates offences of money laundering under the PMLA.

For instance, if a person allegedly earns money through corruption and uses the proceeds to purchase the property, the ED can investigate. Whether the property instils the money earned through corruption and whether money laundering has taken place.

“The ED has substantial investigative powers under the PMLA, including powers relating to summons, searches, seizure, provisional attachment and prosecution,” said Tushar Agarwal, Founder & Managing Partner, C.L.A.P. JURIS, Advocates & Solicitors.

These powers are necessary to prevent the concealment and laundering of criminal proceeds. The powers conferred to ED are necessary to prevent the concealment and laundering of criminal proceeds. But extensive statutory powers must not be confused with unlimited jurisdiction, Agarwal further added.

Why does a money-laundering investigation need an underlying criminal offence?

“The PMLA does not allow money-laundering proceedings to be pursued in isolation from the underlying scheduled offence,” said Mr. Samarjit G pattnaik, Managing Partner at Trinetra Legal.

There must be proceeds of crime arising from criminal activity relating to a scheduled offence for Section 3 to apply, pattnaik further added.

Section 2(1) (u) of PMLA talks about the legal foundation for identifying the proceeds of crime. Without criminal activity relating to a scheduled offence, property cannot ordinarily qualify as proceeds of crime.

The Supreme Court in Vijay Madanlal Choudhary v. Union of India (2022), and in Senthil v. Deputy Director, ED (2024), explained this relationship. It held that the existence of proceeds of crime is central to the offence of money laundering.

This does not mean that the ED must wait for the trial in the scheduled offence to conclude before investigating money laundering. Independent investigation and independent existence of the offence are different concepts. Former is permitted.

Can the ED start a criminal case if the police refuse to investigate?

During its investigation ED found information suggesting alleged irregularities at the Kolar and Chikkaballapur Milk Union (KOMUL). It passed the information to the Karnataka Lokayukta Police.

When police did not initiate proceedings, the ED filed a complaint before a special court in 2024, seeking an investigation into alleged offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The Karnataka High Court rejected this approach. It did not allow them to file a complaint.

“Section 66(2) of the PMLA permits the ED to share information regarding suspected criminal activity with the competent authorities, but does not empower it to bypass their inaction by filing its own private complaint to create the foundation for money-laundering proceedings,” said Vaibhavi Sharma, Partner, Prosoll Law.

What happens to an ED investigation if the original criminal case is closed?

The case also involved allegations that the Malur Land Grant Committee, headed by Karnataka Congress MLA Nnaje Gowda, had illegally recommended the allotment of around 80 acres of land to 38 people. Following a complaint, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in November 2023.

However, the underlying case was closed because the authorities had not obtained the necessary sanction to prosecute the public servants involved. The ED argued that the case had been closed on technical grounds rather than on its merits.

The High Court rejected this argument, ruling that once the closure of the original case became final, the related money-laundering proceedings could not continue.

What does the ruling mean for businesses and individuals facing ED investigations?

The ruling strengthens the rules for ED and the extent to which it can exercise its powers under PMLA.

“For Indian corporate houses and promoters, this ruling is a critical safeguard against the threat of regulatory paralysis and aggressive federal overreach,” said Sara Sundaram, Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

It puts an end to backdoor tactics where federal agencies try to bypass state police to keep corporate investigations on life support. Ultimately, this restores much-needed business certainty, ensuring that Indian corporate boards cannot be pressured by endless, standalone fishing expeditions, Sundaram further added.